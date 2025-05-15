Trending
NHL
May 15, 2025 / 8:12 AM

Kasperi Kapanen's overtime winner leads Oilers past Golden Knights, into WCF

By Alex Butler
Share with X

May 15 (UPI) -- Kasperi Kapanen wedged his stick into a crowd and poked the puck into the net with his final effort to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Vegas Golden Knights in overtime and into the Western Conference finals.

Kapanen lit the lamp 7:19 into the bonus period of the 1-0 Game 5 triumph Wednesday in Las Vegas. The Oilers will face the Dallas Stars or Winnipeg Jets in the Western Conference finals.

"It doesn't really matter who scores as long as somebody does," Kapanen told reporters, when asked about his game-winner.

The Oilers, who lost to the Florida Panthers in last year's Stanley Cup Final, outshot the Golden Knights 32-24 in their Western Conference semifinals finale. Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner made 24 saves for his second consecutive shutout.

Related

"I'm really happy I was able to come in and give my team a chance to win," Skinner said. "Obviously, being able to do it in five is huge. The guys' support and the way they played in front of me is massive."

Oilers players blocked several shots early on to help Skinner keep it clean between the pipes. The Oilers went on to unleash 18 shots through the first two periods, but could not beat Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

Hill, who totaled 31 saves, stayed strong to keep the game scoreless in the third period. Defenseman Darnell Nurse and forward Leon Draisaitl eventually set up Kapanen's game winner after seven more minutes of scoreless overtime action.

Forward Vasily Podkolzin fired a pass to Draisaitl on the right flank to start that sequence. Draisaitl passed back to Nurse, who ripped a shot toward the net. Hill saved the shot, but couldn't trap the puck.

Several players attempted to get their blade on the puck before Kapanen used his final lunge to knock it in behind Hill, who was on his back in the crease.

The Stars, who own a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series, will take on the Jets in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Winnipeg. Game 6, if necessary, will be Saturday in Dallas. Game 7 is scheduled for Monday in Winnipeg.

Latest Headlines

Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
NHL // 3 days ago
Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers shut out Toronto Maple Leafs to tie series
May 12 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky utilized the threads of his glove and every inch of his pads to deny a shower of shots in a Florida Panthers shutout of the Toronto Maple Leafs, tying the second-round playoff series at 2-2.
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
NHL // 6 days ago
McDavid, Draisaitl carry Oilers past Golden Knights for 2-0 series lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid raced by defenders and slid a pass to Leon Draisaitl, who hit a one-timer off an overtime rush to beat the Vegas Golden Knights and give the Edmonton Oilers a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
NHL // 6 days ago
Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach
May 8 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks will hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as their new head coach.
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers
May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will not play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series, coach Craig Berube told reporters on Wednesday.
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
NHL // 1 week ago
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
May 7 (UPI) -- Rabid rallies are now the norm for the Edmonton Oilers, who stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL playoff-record fifth consecutive comeback victory to steal the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 1 week ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
NHL // 2 weeks ago
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
April 29 (UPI) -- No criminal charges will be filed against a fellow ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the 2023 death of NHL player Adam Johnson, prosecutors announced Monday.
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
April 29 (UPI) -- Wyatt Johnston needed just nine seconds to make an impact, scoring the fastest playoff goal in Dallas Stars history to spark a 6-2 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
April 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins fired coach Mike Sullivan, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons, the team announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
Donovan Mitchell: Cleveland Cavaliers 'let the city down' with playoff exit vs. Indiana Pacers
Surging Scottie Scheffler, unburdened Rory McIlroy favored at PGA Championship
Surging Scottie Scheffler, unburdened Rory McIlroy favored at PGA Championship
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
Dallas Cowboys to host Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment

Follow Us