Anaheim Ducks to hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as coach

May 8 (UPI) -- The Anaheim Ducks will hire three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville as their new head coach.

Quenneville resigned as Florida Panthers coach in 2021 after he met with the NHL commissioner about his involvement in a Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse incident during the club's 2010 Stanley Cup run.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and TSN about the move Thursday. The Ducks went 35-37 this season, failing to make the playoffs for the seventh-consecutive year. They fired former coach Greg Cronin on April 19.

Cronin led the Ducks to 62 wins, 87 losses and 15 overtime losses over the last two seasons. The Ducks fired former coach Dallas Eakins (100-147-44) after four seasons in 2023.

Quenneville totaled 969 wins, 572 losses, 150 overtime losses and 77 ties over his first 25 years as an NHL coach. He spent eight seasons with the St. Louis Blues, three years with the Colorado Avalanche, 11 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks and three years with the Panthers.

Quenneville led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015. The Blackhawks fired him in 2018, and the Panthers hired him in 2019.