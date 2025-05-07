Trending
NHL
May 7, 2025 / 10:02 AM

Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally

By Alex Butler
Edmonton Oilers forwards Zach Hyman (L) and Leon Draisaitl each scored in a comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Edmonton Oilers forwards Zach Hyman (L) and Leon Draisaitl each scored in a comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series Tuesday in Las Vegas. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- Rabid rallies are now the norm for the Edmonton Oilers, who stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL playoff-record fifth consecutive comeback victory to steal the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The Oilers trailed 2-0, but beat Adin Hill for four unanswered goals for the 4-2 triumph in Game 1 on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Leon Draisaitl logged a goal and assist. Fellow forward Connor McDavid and defenseman Evan Bouchard chipped in two assists apiece.

"It gives you a great opportunity, steal one in their rink and now you have a chance to take both," forward Zach Hyman, who scored the go-ahead goal, told reporters.

The Oilers' frantic run of five comeback victories in 12 days started April 25 when they trailed 3-2 and then 4-3 in the second period of Game 3 of their first-round series with the Los Angeles Kings.

The Oilers then scored four answered goals in the third period, preventing the Kings from taking a 3-0 series lead.

Two days later, the Kings took a 2-0 lead in Game 4. Bouchard tied the score with two goals in the third period, and Draisaitl scored the game-winner in overtime.

The Kings went up 1-0 in the second period of Game 5, but allowed three unanswered Oilers scores down the stretch to fall behind in the series. The Oilers won the series Thursday, overcoming a 2-1 deficit en route to a 6-4 triumph in Game 6.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone found the net twice in the first period of Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Oilers forward Corey Perry scored with 3:34 remaining in the frame. Neither team found the net in the second period, but the Oilers lit the lamp three times in the third period to steal the series opener.

Draisaitl tied the score 57 seconds into the third period. Hyman found the net for the go-ahead goal about 16 minutes later. Forward Connor Brown added insurance with the game's final goal with 1:46 remaining.

Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard logged 15 saves in the win. The Oilers outshot the Golden Knights 28-17.

"A lot of credit to our guys for sticking with it because we played a pretty good game, especially in the second period, but didn't have anything to show for it," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But we stuck with it and obviously capitalized on some chances in the third."

The Oilers (1-0) will take on the Golden Knights (0-1) in Game 2 of the best-of-seven series at 9:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Las Vegas. The series will move to Edmonton on Saturday for Game 3.

