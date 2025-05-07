Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers

May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will not play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series, coach Craig Berube told reporters on Wednesday.

Stolarz was injured and left in the second period of the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Monday in Toronto. He was first hit in the mask with a shot before being elbowed by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Stolarz, who was seen vomiting onto the Maple Leaf's bench after the hit, was later transported to a hospital. Berube did not elaborate on the type of injury the goaltender sustained. Stolarz rejoined teammates on Tuesday at the Maple Leafs practice facility.

"He's just recovering," Berube said. "So he's doing well."

Berube said he did know when Stolarz would return. Stolarz led the NHL with a .926 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. He posted a .901 save percentage through seven games this postseason.

Joseph Woll will start against the Panthers in Game 2, which will be held at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Toronto. Veteran Matt Murray will serve as a backup.

Woll logged a .909 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. He made 17 saves for the Maple Leafs after Stolarz's departure in Game 1.