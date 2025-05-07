Trending
NHL
May 7, 2025 / 4:11 PM

Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz out for Game 2 vs. Panthers

By Alex Butler
Share with X

May 7 (UPI) -- Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Anthony Stolarz will not play against the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series, coach Craig Berube told reporters on Wednesday.

Stolarz was injured and left in the second period of the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory in Game 1 on Monday in Toronto. He was first hit in the mask with a shot before being elbowed by Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

Stolarz, who was seen vomiting onto the Maple Leaf's bench after the hit, was later transported to a hospital. Berube did not elaborate on the type of injury the goaltender sustained. Stolarz rejoined teammates on Tuesday at the Maple Leafs practice facility.

"He's just recovering," Berube said. "So he's doing well."

Berube said he did know when Stolarz would return. Stolarz led the NHL with a .926 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. He posted a .901 save percentage through seven games this postseason.

Joseph Woll will start against the Panthers in Game 2, which will be held at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Toronto. Veteran Matt Murray will serve as a backup.

Woll logged a .909 save percentage over 42 appearances this season. He made 17 saves for the Maple Leafs after Stolarz's departure in Game 1.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
NHL // 7 hours ago
Edmonton Oilers beat Vegas Golden Knights with NHL-record playoff rally
May 7 (UPI) -- Rabid rallies are now the norm for the Edmonton Oilers, who stunned the Vegas Golden Knights with an NHL playoff-record fifth consecutive comeback victory to steal the opener of their Western Conference semifinal series.
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 5 days ago
New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
NHL // 1 week ago
Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension
April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
NHL // 1 week ago
No criminal charges filed in 2023 on-ice death of hockey player Adam Johnson
April 29 (UPI) -- No criminal charges will be filed against a fellow ice hockey player arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the 2023 death of NHL player Adam Johnson, prosecutors announced Monday.
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
NHL // 1 week ago
Wyatt Johnston scores Stars' fastest playoff goal, sparks win vs. Avalanche
April 29 (UPI) -- Wyatt Johnston needed just nine seconds to make an impact, scoring the fastest playoff goal in Dallas Stars history to spark a 6-2 triumph over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
NHL // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan
April 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins fired coach Mike Sullivan, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons, the team announced Monday.
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Alex Ovechkin buries first playoff overtime goal, leads Capitals past Canadiens
April 22 (UPI) -- Alex Ovechkin smacked an airborne puck into the net with his stick blade for the first playoff overtime goal of his career, leading the Washington Capitals to a series-opening victory over the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL linesman inadvertently checked into boards during Wild-Golden Knights opener
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL linesman inadvertently checked into boards during Wild-Golden Knights opener
April 21 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden inadvertently checked NHL linesman Bryan Pancich into the boards in the second period of a 4-2 playoff win over the Minnesota Wild. Pancich left the game for observation.
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans
April 18 (UPI) -- The NHL set an attendance record in 2024-25, drawing 23,014,458 fans over 1,312 regular-season games, the league announced Friday.
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field
April 17 (UPI) -- Defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, clinching the final spot in the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.

Trending Stories

Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
Warriors depth, defense overwhelms Timberwolves in Game 1; Curry lost to injury
Dallas Cowboys trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, draft pick
Dallas Cowboys trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, draft pick
Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Gabe Davis two years into $39M deal
Jacksonville Jaguars cut wide receiver Gabe Davis two years into $39M deal
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
House fire claims life of Texas rodeo legend Roy Cooper
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers

Follow Us