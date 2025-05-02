Trending
NHL
May 2, 2025 / 9:56 AM

New York Rangers hire ex-Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan

By Alex Butler
Mike Sullivan led the Pittsburgh Penguins to two Stanley Cup titles during his 10-year tenure with the franchise. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Rangers hired head coach Mike Sullivan, who was fired earlier this week by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Rangers general manager Chris Drury announced Friday.

The Rangers, who went 39-36 this season and failed to make the playoffs after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals in two of their previous three campaigns, fired former coach Peter Laviolette on April 19.

"Mike Sullivan has established himself as one of the premier head coaches in the NHL," Drury said. "Given his numerous accomplishments throughout his coaching career -- including two Stanley Cups and leading Team USA at the international level -- Mike brings a championship-level presence behind the bench.

"I've gotten to know Mike very well over the years, including as teammates in the 1997 World Championships, when he coached me as a player in New York and through our shared time working together with USA Hockey. As we began this process and Mike became an available option for us to speak with, it was immediately clear that he was the best coach to lead our team."

Sullivan, who was fired Monday, posted a 409-255-89 record over a decade as Penguins coach. He led the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons. Sullivan's Penguins were 44-38 in the playoffs, but missed the postseason each of the last three years.

He also coached the Boston Bruins to 70 wins, 56 losses, 15 ties and 23 overtime losses over two seasons. He previously worked as an assistant for the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Rangers. Sullivan led Team USA to a second-place finish in February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

Sullivan's previous tenure as a Rangers assistant spanned from 2009-10 to 2012-13.

"I would like to welcome Mike back to the Rangers organization," Rangers owner James L. Dolan said. "Mike's track record and success in the NHL and internationally speaks for itself, and I look forward to seeing him behind the Rangers bench."

Sullivan is the only American-born head coach to win multiple Stanley Cup titles.

