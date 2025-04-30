Carolina Hurricanes sign forward Taylor Hall to 3-year extension

April 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes signed forward Taylor Hall to a three-year, $9.5 million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

"Taylor has proven to be an outstanding fit for our team, and we are thrilled that he is excited to make Raleigh his home for another three seasons," Hurricanes general manager Eric Tulsky said in a news release.

"He's been a solid veteran presence in the locker room and a difference maker on the ice."

Hall, who joined the Hurricanes in a January trade from the Chicago Blackhawks, totaled nine goals and nine assists over his final 31 games of the regular season. He logged nine goals and 15 assists through his first 46 games of the season for the Blackhawks.

The 33-year-old forward totaled 284 goals and 455 assists through the first 909 appearances of his NHL career. Hall totaled a career-high 93 points -- with 39 goals and 54 assists -- over 76 appearances in 2017-18 for the New Jersey Devils en route to Hart Memorial Trophy (MVP) honors.

The two-time All-Star entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft. He also spent time with the Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins.

Hall logged his first goal this postseason in the Hurricanes' 5-4 overtime win over the Devils in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Tuesday in Raleigh, N.C. He also logged two assists through his five appearances this postseason.

The Hurricanes, who beat the Devils 4-1 in their first-round series, will face the Washington Capitals or Montreal Canadiens in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Capitals lead the Canadiens 3-1 in their first-round series.