NHL
April 28, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Pittsburgh Penguins fire two-time Stanley Cup-winning coach Mike Sullivan

By Alex Butler
Head coach Mike Sullivan led the Pittsburgh Penguins to Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
April 28 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins fired coach Mike Sullivan, who won back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in his first two seasons, the team announced Monday.

Sullivan led the Penguins to a 34-36-12 record in 2024-25. The Penguins missed the playoffs each of the last three seasons. Sullivan, 57, posted a 409-255-89 regular-season record over a decade as Penguins coach. He was 44-38 in the playoffs.

"On behalf of Fenway Sports Group and the Penguins organization, I would like to thank Mike Sullivan for his unwavering commitment and loyalty to the team and city of Pittsburgh over the past decade," Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said in a news release.

"Mike is known for his preparation, focus and fierce competitiveness. I was fortunate to have a front-row seat to his dedication to this franchise for the past two seasons.

"He will forever be an enormous part of Penguins history, not only for the impressive back-to-back cups, his impact on the core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Bryan Rust, but more importantly, for his love and loyalty to the organization.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly, but as we continue to navigate the Penguins through this transitional period, we felt it was the best course forward for all involved."

Sullivan coached the Boston Bruins to 70 wins, 56 losses, 15 ties and 23 overtime losses over two seasons in 2003-04 and 2005-06. He also served as an assistant for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks.

Sullivan was head coach of the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before he was elevated to serve as head coach of the NHL franchise in 2015. The Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. His 409 wins are the most in Penguins history.

Sullivan also coached Team USA to a second-place finish in February's 4 Nations Face-Off.

