April 21 (UPI) -- Vegas Golden Knights forward Brett Howden inadvertently checked NHL linesman Bryan Pancich into the boards in the second period of a 4-2 playoff win over the Minnesota Wild. Pancich was removed for observation.

Howden collided with Pancich about 3:37 into the second period of the Golden Knights' series-opening victory Sunday in Las Vegas. He was replaced by Frederick L'Ecuyer for the rest of the game.

The NHL did not immediately respond Monday to requests for updates on Pancich's condition.

Howden hit Pancich while attempting to bat down the puck in the offensive zone. The veteran forward jumped toward the boards to hit the puck, but right arm came down on Pancich, who hit the boards with his head/neck area.

Pancich fell, remained on the ice and was tended to by medical personnel. He was eventually escorted off the ice.

Linesman Bryan Pancich left the game after an awkward collision with Brett Howden. pic.twitter.com/ADCF3Wdcq5— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 21, 2025

Howden scored twice, while forwards Tomas Hertle and Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights. Wild forward Matt Boldy scored twice.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series will be at 11 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Las Vegas.