NHL sets attendance record, surpassing 23 million fans

April 18 (UPI) -- The NHL set an attendance record in 2024-25, drawing 23,014,458 fans over 1,312 regular-season games, the league announced Friday.

The league surpassed 23 million fans this season, which represents 96.9% capacity for its 32 teams. NHL attendance records also were set in 2023-24 and 2022-23.

The Montreal Canadiens led the league in attendance, with 865,305 fans at their 41 home games.

The NHL drew the second-largest crowd in league history when 94,751 fans attended a Stadium Series matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on March 1 at Ohio State in Columbus.

Stanley Cup playoff games will start with two matchups Saturday. The Winnipeg Jets will host the St. Louis Blues at 6 p.m. in Winnipeg. The Dallas Stars will host the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 p.m. in Dallas.