Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field

April 17 (UPI) -- Defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, clinching the final spot in the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.

Nick Suzuki registered a goal and assist in the victory Wednesday in Montreal. Fellow forward Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Goalie Sam Montembeault totaled 27 saves.

Many top Hurricanes players did not play, sitting out because the team clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

"The atmosphere, the way we battled and going to war with your brothers every night and coming out on top, there is just no feeling like it," Guhle told reporters.

The Canadiens, who failed to clinch in their previous three opportunities, will face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

"I feel like I experienced the same [emotions] as the players," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I was stressed as well. You almost have to normalize that. We had a great conversation. ... You gotta let those feelings go when the games start. You just gotta play the game."

Suzuki and fellow forward Juraj Slafkovsky assisted Guhle for the first score of the night 3:50 into the first period. Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall tied the score about six minutes later.

Suzuki netted a go-ahead goal with 3:38 remaining in the second period and the Canadiens never looked back. Guhle added insurance with another score about two minutes later. The Canadiens carried a 3-1 edge into the final period.

Hurricanes forward Tyson Jost cut into the lead by beating Montembeault with 5:50 remaining. But Evans made an empty-netter with 1:55 to go to clinch the victory and seal the NHL playoff field.

The Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Ottawa. They will take on the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets, who have the best record (56-22-4) in the NHL, will host the St. Louis Blues (44-30-8) in the first game of the playoffs at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in Winnipeg. That matchup will air on TNT, truTV and Max.

The Dallas Stars (50-26-6) will host the Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas. That matchup will air on the same platforms.