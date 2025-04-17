Trending
NHL
April 17, 2025 / 9:48 AM

Montreal Canadiens beat Carolina Hurricanes in season finale, complete NHL playoff field

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (L) scored in the first and second periods of a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Montreal. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (L) scored in the first and second periods of a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Montreal. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Defenseman Kaiden Guhle scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in their season finale, clinching the final spot in the NHL's 16-team Stanley Cup playoff field.

Nick Suzuki registered a goal and assist in the victory Wednesday in Montreal. Fellow forward Jake Evans also scored for the Canadiens. Goalie Sam Montembeault totaled 27 saves.

Many top Hurricanes players did not play, sitting out because the team clinched the No. 2 seed in the Metropolitan Division.

"The atmosphere, the way we battled and going to war with your brothers every night and coming out on top, there is just no feeling like it," Guhle told reporters.

Related

The Canadiens, who failed to clinch in their previous three opportunities, will face the Washington Capitals in the first round of the playoffs.

"I feel like I experienced the same [emotions] as the players," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. "I was stressed as well. You almost have to normalize that. We had a great conversation. ... You gotta let those feelings go when the games start. You just gotta play the game."

Suzuki and fellow forward Juraj Slafkovsky assisted Guhle for the first score of the night 3:50 into the first period. Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall tied the score about six minutes later.

Suzuki netted a go-ahead goal with 3:38 remaining in the second period and the Canadiens never looked back. Guhle added insurance with another score about two minutes later. The Canadiens carried a 3-1 edge into the final period.

Hurricanes forward Tyson Jost cut into the lead by beating Montembeault with 5:50 remaining. But Evans made an empty-netter with 1:55 to go to clinch the victory and seal the NHL playoff field.

The Hurricanes will face the Ottawa Senators in their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Ottawa. They will take on the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets, who have the best record (56-22-4) in the NHL, will host the St. Louis Blues (44-30-8) in the first game of the playoffs at 6 p.m. EDT Saturday in Winnipeg. That matchup will air on TNT, truTV and Max.

The Dallas Stars (50-26-6) will host the Colorado Avalanche (49-29-4) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Dallas. That matchup will air on the same platforms.

Latest Headlines

Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
NHL // 1 week ago
Vancouver Canucks score three goals in last minute; top Dallas Stars in overtime
April 9 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks trailed 5-2 with a minute remaining in the third period, but unleashed three unanswered goals in regulation and won in overtime to complete a record rally against the Dallas Stars.
Longtime NHL goalie, analyst Greg Millen dies at 67
NHL // 1 week ago
Longtime NHL goalie, analyst Greg Millen dies at 67
April 8 (UPI) -- Longtime NHL goaltender Greg Millen, who later worked as a broadcast analyst for several networks, has died, the NHL alumni association announced. He was 67.
Ovechkin sets new NHL scoring record, surpassing Gretzky
NHL // 1 week ago
Ovechkin sets new NHL scoring record, surpassing Gretzky
April 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin set the all time NHL scoring record Sunday, slapping his 895th goal on a powerplay, surpassing the record held by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.
Philadelphia Flyers fire coach John Tortorella after three seasons
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Philadelphia Flyers fire coach John Tortorella after three seasons
March 27 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Flyers fired John Tortorella during his third season as coach, the NHL franchise announced Thursday. Tortorella led the Flyers to a 28-36-9 record this season.
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
NHL // 1 month ago
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
March 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights signed goalie Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
NHL // 1 month ago
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
March 13 (UPI) -- Fans barely found time to settle into their seats as Brandon Montour blew by the puck drop and beat goalie Jakub Dobes with the fastest overtime goal in NHL history, capping a comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Colorado Avalanche trade for New York Islanders center Brock Nelson
NHL // 1 month ago
Colorado Avalanche trade for New York Islanders center Brock Nelson
March 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche landed forward Brock Nelson through a trade with the New York Islanders, the teams announced.
Florida Panthers trade for San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek
NHL // 1 month ago
Florida Panthers trade for San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek
March 5 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to trade forward Patrick Giles to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goalie Vitek Vanecek, the teams announced Wednesday.
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk out for season with groin injury
NHL // 1 month ago
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk out for season with groin injury
March 3 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season with a groin injury he sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team announced Monday.
Hat trick helps Alex Ovechkin close in on Wayne Gretzky goals record
NHL // 1 month ago
Hat trick helps Alex Ovechkin close in on Wayne Gretzky goals record
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alex Ovechkin delivered his 32nd career hat trick to climb just 13 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL scoring record during a dominant Washington Capitals win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Trending Stories

Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Harriet Dart apologizes for requesting deodorant for tennis foe
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Florida's Alex Condon declares for 2025 NBA Draft, but keeps collegiate eligibility
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Trae Young 'owned' emotional outburst after Hawks' 120-95 loss against Magic
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories

Follow Us