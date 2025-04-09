April 9 (UPI) -- The Vancouver Canucks trailed 5-2 with a minute remaining in the third period, but unleashed three unanswered goals in regulation and won in overtime to complete a record rally against the Dallas Stars.

Pius Suter recorded two third-period scores in the 6-5 triumph Tuesday in Dallas. Fellow Canucks forward Conor Garland logged three assists.

"It's crazy, the resilience," Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood, who scored the game-winning goal, told reporters. "I don't know, I've never been part of a team that has so many crazy comebacks and roller coaster come-from-behinds.

"It says a lot about the group. When adversity hits, we just dig in."

With the win, the Canucks became the first team in NHL history to overcome a three-goal deficit in the final minute of regulation time They also avoided elimination from Stanley Cup playoff contention.

"A couple of unfortunate situations and starting behind the eight ball, but I love the fight obviously in the third period," Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said.

"To do that is a character win for the team."

Forward Aatu Raty logged a goal and an assist for the Canucks. Defensemen Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes chipped in two assists apiece. Forward Jake DeBrusk and defenseman Victor Mancini also scored.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko recorded 23 saves.

"It was incredible," Mancini said. "I think that was probably the most fun win I've ever been a part of."

Forwards Mason Marchment and Mikko Rantanen gave the Stars a 2-0 lead with power-play scores in the second half of the first period. Stars forward Matt Duchene added another power-play goal 7:28 into the second for a 3-0 advantage.

Garland and Hughes assisted DeBrusk for the Canucks' first score just 17 seconds into the third period. Mancini lit the lamp once again off a power play about four minutes later, cutting the deficit to one.

But Stars forwards Mavrik Bourque and Mikael Granlund responded with goals in the final minutes of the period, pushing the lead back to three.

The Canucks appeared headed for elimination before defenseman Marcus Pettersson stole the puck and fed Raty for a score with a minute remaining. Garland slid the puck in front of the net for Suter about 30 seconds later, cutting the deficit to a single score.

Suter found the net for a game-tying score with seven seconds remaining in regulation.

Hughes started that sequence with a shot just wide of the net. The puck bounced off the wall and landed on the stick of Hronek, who slid it in front of the net for Suter.

The Canucks forward finished the play by going to his knee for a one-timer, which went by Stars goalie Casey DeSmith and forced overtime.

Sherwood went on to net the game-winner 3:44 into the bonus period. Garland stole the puck while behind the Stars net. He then fired a pass between the circles as Sherwood hovered into the area. The Canucks forward sealed the victory by rifling a one-timer past DeSmith's stick with 76 seconds remaining.

"I'm really happy we could win this game, but we've just gotta keep going," Hughes said.

The Canucks (36-29-13) will play the Colorado Avalanche (48-27-4) at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday in Denver. The Stars (50-22-6) will host the Winnipeg Jets (53-21-4) at 8 p.m. Thursday in Dallas.