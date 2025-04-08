Longtime NHL goalie, analyst Greg Millen dies at 67

April 8 (UPI) -- Longtime NHL goaltender Greg Millen, who later worked as a broadcast analyst for several networks, has died, the NHL alumni association announced. He was 67.

Millen died Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Greg's family at this very difficult time," the NHL Alumni association wrote on social media.

Millen was a sixth-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1977 NHL Draft. He made his debut with the Penguins in 1978. He went on to spend time with the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Quebec Nordisques, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. Millen led the NHL in goals allowed, shots faced and saves in 1982-83 and 1983-84.

He led the league with six shutouts in 1988-89. Millen finished fifth in voting for the 1988-89 Vezina Trophy, the award given to the best goalie in the NHL.

He totaled 215 wins, 284 losses and 89 ties plus overtime/shootout losses over his 14 seasons in the league. He made 15,387 saves and allowed 2,281 goals.

Millen went on to serve as the Ottawa Senators' color commentator for 11 seasons. He also worked the 1994 Winter Olympics before joining CBC's Hockey Night in Canada in 1995. Millen worked for Sportsnet in 1998-99.

In total, Millen covered three Olympics, 12 Stanley Cup Finals, 12 NHL All-Star Games and two World Cups of Hockey. He served on broadcast teams for Toronto Maple Leafs and Calgary Flames, in addition to his early coverage of the Ottawa Senators.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins extend their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins goaltender and NHL broadcaster, Greg Millen," the Penguins wrote on social media. "Greg spent three seasons at the start of his career with the Penguins from 1978-81 and was beloved during his time in Pittsburgh."

Millen earned a master's degree in leadership in 2014 from the University of Guelph in Ontario. He went on to work in leadership charter development for the Seattle Kraken and with various corporations. He also taught a leadership course at Fleming College in Peterborough, Ontario.

"Greg loved life, loved his family and loved hockey," Sportsnet studio host David Amber said. "And we loved him. Out of respect for Greg's family, his fans, his friends and colleagues, tonight, Sportsnet will not be producing a Flames telecast. We will instead be showing the San Jose Sharks broadcast of tonight's game. Rest in peace, Greg."

Millen is survived by a wife and four children.

