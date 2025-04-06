Advertisement
NHL
April 6, 2025 / 5:40 PM

Ovechkin sets new NHL scoring record, surpassing Gretzky

By Mark Moran
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) joins the celebration of Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) goal during the second period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in February. Ovechkin set the all time scoring record Sunday, slapping his 895th goal into the next, surpassing Wayne "The Great One" Gretzky. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) joins the celebration of Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) goal during the second period at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh in February. Ovechkin set the all time scoring record Sunday, slapping his 895th goal into the next, surpassing Wayne "The Great One" Gretzky. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

April 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin set the all time NHL scoring record Sunday, netting his 895th goal on a powerplay, surpassing the record held by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky, referred to as the "Great One," held the scoring record for more than 30 years until Ovechkin slapped the record setting goal into the back of the net in the Caps' away game with the New York Islanders Sunday.

Fans of both teams roared in support as Ovechkin slid across the ice on his belly following the record setter and was mobbed by his teammates.

"What a moment for hockey, what a moment for my family, myself, this organization, my teammates. Obviously, it's huge, Ovechkin said in a TV interview with Monumental Sports Network after scoring 895, NPR reported.

Ovechkin set the all time scoring record in his 20th NHL season, playing in 1,487 games. Gretzky was also in his 20th season when he scored his 894th goal.

"They say that records are made to be broken, but I'm not sure who's going to get more goals than that," Gretzky said, before shaking hands with Ovechkin during a ceremony that put the game on hold for 25 minutes.

Ovechkin made his way to center ice and applauded the crowd for its support, then raised his gloves skyward making a gesture to his father Mikhail who died in 2023 at the age of 71.

"Your dad would have been so proud," Ovechkin's mother Tatyana told her son during the ceremony, ESPN reported.

Ovechkin's wife and children as well as NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and other officials joined the center ice celebration before the game resumed.

The Islanders won 4-1.

