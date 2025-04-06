Ovechkin sets new NHL scoring record, surpassing Gretzky

April 6 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin set the all time NHL scoring record Sunday, netting his 895th goal on a powerplay, surpassing the record held by hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Gretzky, referred to as the "Great One," held the scoring record for more than 30 years until Ovechkin slapped the record setting goal into the back of the net in the Caps' away game with the New York Islanders Sunday.

Fans of both teams roared in support as Ovechkin slid across the ice on his belly following the record setter and was mobbed by his teammates.

"What a moment for hockey, what a moment for my family, myself, this organization, my teammates. Obviously, it's huge, Ovechkin said in a TV interview with Monumental Sports Network after scoring 895, NPR reported.