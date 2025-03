Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (L) totaled a career-best four shutouts through his first 39 starts this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI. | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights signed goalie Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday. Hill's pact, which runs through the 2030-31 season, includes an average annual value of $6.25 million. The eight-year veteran logged a save percentage of .906 through 39 starts this season. Advertisement

Hill, 28, joined the Golden Knights in a 2022 trade from the San Jose Sharks. He registered a .910 save percentage and 59-30-7 over the last three seasons for the Golden Knights. Hill joined the Sharks in a 2021 trade from the Arizona Coyotes.

He logged a .909 save percentage with an 88-62-12 record and 11 shutouts through the first 175 appearances of his NHL career. Hill was a third-round pick by the Coyotes in the 2015 NHL Draft.

He totaled a career-high four shutouts so far this season.