Trending
Advertisement
NHL
March 13, 2025 / 8:15 AM

Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history

By Alex Butler

March 13 (UPI) -- Fans barely found time to settle into their seats as Brandon Montour blew by the puck drop and beat goalie Jakub Dobes with the fastest overtime goal in NHL history, capping a comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montour found the net just four seconds into the bonus period of the 5-4 triumph Wednesday in Seattle. The veteran defenseman totaled two goals and two assists in the win.

Advertisement

"We didn't know how quick it was, but it was nice for the group to get a big win there," Montour told reporters.

The Kraken outshot the Canadiens 35-25 in the victory. Montour totaled five goals and three assists in two games against the Canadiens this season.

Related

"It's nice to see a couple go through," he said. "It is what it is with who the team is. It's nice when guys try to find me, get some good looks, guys go on net and it's nice to see a couple go in."

Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson and Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak met for the game's final face-off. Stephenson managed to hit the puck off the drop, sending it forward for Montour, who gained possession and skated past the blue line. He then used a backhanded wrist shot to send the game-winner past Dobes' glove and into the upper portion of the net.

Advertisement

Montour's goal also tied the NHL record for the fastest goal scored in any period. He now shares that mark with Claude Provost (1957), Dennis Savard (1986) and James van Riemsdyk (2014).

Montour started the scoring in Wednesday's win with a goal about five minutes into the first period. Forward Jordan Eberle, who assisted the first goal, then teamed up with Stephenson to assist fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen for the second goal of the night 4:47 into the second.

The Canadiens responded with a surge of four-consecutive scores to snatch momentum. Patrick Laine started that outburst with a power-play score less than three minutes after the Tolvanen goal.

Fellow forwards Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky added two more goals in the period for a 3-2 Canadiens advantage. Slafkovsky beat Kraken net minder Joey Daccord for a fourth time 7:18 into the third period, but the Canadiens didn't score again.

Eberle and Montour teamed up to assist forward Jani Nyman on a power-play score midway through the final frame of regulation. Forward Matty Beniers lit the lamp on another power-play score about seven minutes later, tying the score and eventually resulting in overtime.

Advertisement

Eberle finished the night with three assists. Stephenson registered two assists.

The Kraken (28-34-4) will host the Utah Hockey Club (29-25-11) at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Seattle. The Canadiens (31-27-7) will host the Florida Panthers (40-22-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Montreal.

Latest Headlines

Colorado Avalanche trade for New York Islanders center Brock Nelson
NHL // 6 days ago
Colorado Avalanche trade for New York Islanders center Brock Nelson
March 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche landed forward Brock Nelson through a trade with the New York Islanders, the teams announced.
Florida Panthers trade for San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers trade for San Jose Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek
March 5 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to trade forward Patrick Giles to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goalie Vitek Vanecek, the teams announced Wednesday.
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk out for season with groin injury
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk out for season with groin injury
March 3 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season with a groin injury he sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team announced Monday.
Hat trick helps Alex Ovechkin close in on Wayne Gretzky goals record
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Hat trick helps Alex Ovechkin close in on Wayne Gretzky goals record
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Alex Ovechkin delivered his 32nd career hat trick to climb just 13 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky's NHL scoring record during a dominant Washington Capitals win over the Edmonton Oilers.
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, injured in 4 Nations Face-Off, out vs. Seattle Kraken
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk, injured in 4 Nations Face-Off, out vs. Seattle Kraken
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who sustained a lower-body injury during Team USA's run to the 4 Nations Face-Off finale, will not play Saturday against the Seattle Kraken, coach Paul Maurice said Friday.
Brad Marchand: U.S. jabs gave Canada ammo for 4 Nationals Face-Off title
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Brad Marchand: U.S. jabs gave Canada ammo for 4 Nationals Face-Off title
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Trash talk from the Americans, specifically the Tkachuk brothers, gave Canada motivational "ammo" to fuel their win over Team USA in the first 4 Nationals Face-Off finale in Boston, veteran forward Brad Marchand said.
USA, Canada expect more physicality, emotion in 4 Nations Face-Off finale
NHL // 2 weeks ago
USA, Canada expect more physicality, emotion in 4 Nations Face-Off finale
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- American and Canadian players expect even more emotion and physicality than their first meeting when they clash for a second time in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off finale in Boston.
Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange dies at 76
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange dies at 76
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Broadcaster Mike Lange, who called Pittsburgh Penguins games for 46 years, has died, the team announced. He was 76.
Late NHL icon Bobby Hull diagnosed with CTE
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Late NHL icon Bobby Hull diagnosed with CTE
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- NHL icon Bobby Hull, who spent 15 years with the Chicago Blackhawks and struggled with symptoms of chronic traumatic encephalopathy before his death, was officially diagnosed with the disease, his family said Wednesday.
Canada expects 'made for TV' rematch with Americans in 4 Nations Face-Off
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Canada expects 'made for TV' rematch with Americans in 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Canada used a 5-3 win over Finland to climb into the 4 Nations Face-Off finale and set up a rematch with Team USA. Coach Jon Cooper said he expects a "made for TV event" with the trophy up for grabs Thursday in Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Van Jefferson
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Van Jefferson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement