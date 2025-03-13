March 13 (UPI) -- Fans barely found time to settle into their seats as Brandon Montour blew by the puck drop and beat goalie Jakub Dobes with the fastest overtime goal in NHL history, capping a comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Montour found the net just four seconds into the bonus period of the 5-4 triumph Wednesday in Seattle. The veteran defenseman totaled two goals and two assists in the win.

"We didn't know how quick it was, but it was nice for the group to get a big win there," Montour told reporters.

The Kraken outshot the Canadiens 35-25 in the victory. Montour totaled five goals and three assists in two games against the Canadiens this season.

"It's nice to see a couple go through," he said. "It is what it is with who the team is. It's nice when guys try to find me, get some good looks, guys go on net and it's nice to see a couple go in."

Kraken forward Chandler Stephenson and Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak met for the game's final face-off. Stephenson managed to hit the puck off the drop, sending it forward for Montour, who gained possession and skated past the blue line. He then used a backhanded wrist shot to send the game-winner past Dobes' glove and into the upper portion of the net.

Montour's goal also tied the NHL record for the fastest goal scored in any period. He now shares that mark with Claude Provost (1957), Dennis Savard (1986) and James van Riemsdyk (2014).

Montour started the scoring in Wednesday's win with a goal about five minutes into the first period. Forward Jordan Eberle, who assisted the first goal, then teamed up with Stephenson to assist fellow forward Eeli Tolvanen for the second goal of the night 4:47 into the second.

The Canadiens responded with a surge of four-consecutive scores to snatch momentum. Patrick Laine started that outburst with a power-play score less than three minutes after the Tolvanen goal.

Fellow forwards Alex Newhook and Juraj Slafkovsky added two more goals in the period for a 3-2 Canadiens advantage. Slafkovsky beat Kraken net minder Joey Daccord for a fourth time 7:18 into the third period, but the Canadiens didn't score again.

Eberle and Montour teamed up to assist forward Jani Nyman on a power-play score midway through the final frame of regulation. Forward Matty Beniers lit the lamp on another power-play score about seven minutes later, tying the score and eventually resulting in overtime.

Eberle finished the night with three assists. Stephenson registered two assists.

The Kraken (28-34-4) will host the Utah Hockey Club (29-25-11) at 10 p.m. EDT Friday in Seattle. The Canadiens (31-27-7) will host the Florida Panthers (40-22-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Montreal.