Colorado Avalanche trade for New York Islanders center Brock Nelson

March 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche landed forward Brock Nelson through a trade with the New York Islanders, the teams announced. The Avalanche and Islanders announced the swap just before midnight Thursday. The Islanders agreed to send defenseman Oliver Kylington, forward Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft to the Avalanche in exchange for Nelson and forward William Dufour. Advertisement

The Islanders went on to flip Kylington in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks sent the Islanders future considerations in that swap.

Nelson, 33, totaled 20 goals and 23 assists through 61 games this season for the Islanders. His 43 points are tied with forward Anders Lee for the most on the team.

The 2022-23 All-Star joined the Islanders as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. He scored 295 goals and logged 279 assists for 574 points through his 12 seasons with the franchise.

Dufour, 23, totaled 18 points over 45 appearances this season for the Bridgeport Islanders, an AHL affiliate of the Islanders. He made one appearances for the Islanders in 2022-23.

Kylington, who signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche in August, totaled a goal and three assists through 13 appearances this season for the Avalanche. He totaled 17 goals and 38 assists through 201 appearances through his first six seasons, which he spent with the Calgary Flames. Kylington, 27, totaled a career-high 22 assists in 2021-22.

Ritchie, 20, was the No. 27 overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2023 NHL Draft. He scored once through seven appearances this season.

The Islanders (28-26-7) will face the San Jose Sharks at 10 p.m. EST Saturday in San Jose, Calif. The Avalanche (37-24-2) will host the Toronto Maple Leafs (38-21-3) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Denver.