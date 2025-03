Goaltender Vitek Vanecek joined the San Jose Sharks in a 2024 trade from the New Jersey Devils. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to trade forward Patrick Giles to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for goalie Vitek Vanecek, the teams announced Wednesday. Vanecek, 29, recorded a .882 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. The five-year veteran recorded a .903 save percentage over 181 career appearances. Advertisement

Vanecek joined the Sharks in a March 8 trade from the New Jersey Devils. He joined the Devils in a 2022 trade from the Washington Capitals.

The trade comes just four days after the Panthers traded goalie Spencer Knight and a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft ot the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones and a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Vanecek will serve as a backup for Panthers starter Sergei Bobrovsky, who logged a .906 save percentage through 41 starts this season.

Giles, 25, appeared in nine games this season for the Panthers. He did not log a goal or assist. He spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League. Giles totaled five goals and two assists in 39 appearances for the Checkers. He logged 13 goals and 10 assists over 66 appearances last season for the Checkers.