March 3 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss the remainder of the NHL regular season with a groin injury he sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the team announced Monday. "Matthew's going to be out for an extended period of time. We hope to get him back for the playoffs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito told reporters. Advertisement

Tkachuk sustained the injury during Team USA's run to the 4 Nations Face-Off title game, which it lost to Canada. He missed the Panthers' last four games.

The veteran forward totaled 22 goals and 35 assists through 52 appearances this season. His 52 points are the second most on the team, trailing only fellow forward Sam Reinhart.

The Panthers (37-21-3) sit in second place in the Eastern Conference's Atlantic Division. They will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (35-20-4) at 7 p.m. EST Monday in Sunrise, Fla.