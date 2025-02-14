Trending
NHL
Feb. 14, 2025 / 8:17 AM / Updated at 8:53 AM

Hockey: Tkachuk brothers lead USA past Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off

By Alex Butler
Forward Brady Tkachuk scored twice for Team USA in a 6-1 thrashing of Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday in Montreal. Photo by Martin Divisek/EPA-EFE
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Brothers Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk scored two goals apiece to lead Team USA past Finland in their first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off hockey tournament in Montreal.

The Americans trailed 1-0 before scoring six unanswered goals in the 6-1 triumph Thursday at Bell Centre. Defenseman Zach Werenski chipped in three assists. Forwards Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy each logged a goal and assist for the Americans.

"It was a lot of fun," Brady Tkachuk, who had never played on the same team as his brother in a major game, said on the ESPN broadcast.

"Honestly, it's a dream come true that really hasn't hit me yet."

The Tkachuk's delivered a series of hits to the Fins early on, setting the stage for a physical match. Defenseman Olli Maatta and forward Mikael Grandlund assisted forward Henri Jokiharju for first blood about 7:31 into the first period for an early Finland lead.

Brady, 25, found the net for an equalizer about three minutes later. Boldy and Werenski assisted that score. The game stayed tied until Boldy lit the lamp with 2:56 remaining in the second period.

Werenski and Guentzel went on to assist Matthew, 27, for a power-play score just 15 seconds into the third. Guentzel score the fourth American goal just 11 seconds later.

Matthew teamed up with forward Jack Eichel to assist Brady for another score three minutes into the final frame. Matthew found the net himself for the game's final goal with 8:47 remaining.

Matthew and Brady joined Boldy as the game's three stars, with Matthew and Brady receiving first and second honors. The Tkachuks are the first brothers to score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game.

The Americans held a 32-21 advantage in shots and 32-16 edge in hits.

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off includes Canada and Sweden, in addition to the United States and Finland. Those teams will meet in a round-robin format, with the top two teams battling in a one-game final.

The Americans will face star forwards Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Canada in their next game at 8 p.m. EST Saturday in Montreal. That game will air on ABC.

"Obviously we've gotta be good defensively," Eichel told reporters Thursday. "They have some serious firepower over there offensviely. We've gotta continue to do the things that I think make us successful and try to play to our identity as much as possible. ... It's going to be about which team wants it more."

Finland will meet Sweden at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bell Centre. The final two matches will be Monday at TD Garden in Boston. Canada will face Finland at 1 p.m. Monday at TD Garden. The Americans will battle the Swedes at 8 p.m. Monday in Boston.

The final, which will air on ESPN, will be held Thursday at the same venue.

