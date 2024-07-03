Trending
Advertisement
NHL
July 3, 2024 / 12:28 PM

Florida Panthers retain forward Anton Lundell with six-year contract

By Alex Butler
Forward Anton Lundell led the Florida Panthers with five assists during the Stanley Cup Final. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Forward Anton Lundell led the Florida Panthers with five assists during the Stanley Cup Final. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers continued their effort to retain members of their Stanley Cup-winning cast, agreeing to a six-year contract with forward Anton Lundell, the team announced Wednesday.

Ludell, 22, was a restricted free agent. The veteran forward led the Panthers with five assists during the Stanley Cup Final, including one in Game 7. He is now signed through the 2029-30 season.

Advertisement

"Anton has matured into a dependable multirole center for our club, who seized his opportunity from his first day in North America," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a news release.

"His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers."

Related

Lundell joined the Panthers as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He totaled a career-high 44 points, with 18 goals and 26 assists, in 2021-22. He logged 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points in 2022-23.

Lundell registered 13 goals and 22 assists (35 points) over a career-high 78 games in 2023-24.

The agreement with Lundell came two days after the Panthers agreed to contract extensions with defenseman Dmitry Kulikov and forward Sam Reinhart.

Advertisement

The Panthers lost defensemen Brandon Montour, Ryan Lomberg and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, forward Kevin Stenlund and goalie Anthony Stolarz in free agency.

Tomas Nosek, A.J. Greer and Jesper Boqvist are among the players the Panthers added in free agency so far this off-season.

The Panthers will host the Boston Bruins in their 2024-25 season opener Oct. 8 in Sunrise, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
NHL // 2 days ago
Florida Panthers re-sign Stanley Cup hero Sam Reinhart with $69M deal
July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to an eight-year contract with Sam Reinhart, keeping the veteran forward under contract through 2031-32, the Stanley Cup champions announced Monday.
Connor McDavid lauded as 'greatest player ever' after Oilers' Stanley Cup loss
NHL // 1 week ago
Connor McDavid lauded as 'greatest player ever' after Oilers' Stanley Cup loss
June 25 (UPI) -- Leon Draisaitl praised teammate Connor McDavid, calling him the "greatest player to ever play" in the NHL after the Edmonton Oilers' narrow loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Florida Panthers avoid collapse, win first Stanley Cup
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers avoid collapse, win first Stanley Cup
June 24 (UPI) -- Diving defenders covered the ice, while Sergei Bobrovsky's glued glove and swift stick spoiled shots, denying an Edmonton Oilers rally to lead the Florida Panthers to their first Stanley Cup on Monday in Sunrise, Fla.
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers continue historic rally, force Game 7 vs. Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers continue historic rally, force Game 7 vs. Panthers
June 21 (UPI) -- The Edmonton Oilers continued their historic rally, dominating the Florida Panthers in Game 6 on Friday to become just the third team in NHL history to force a Game 7 after falling behind 3-0 in a Stanley Cup Final.
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers 'wanted it too bad' in Game 5
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL Stanley Cup Final: Florida Panthers 'wanted it too bad' in Game 5
June 19 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Sam Bennett said the Florida Panthers "wanted it too bad" heading into their Game 5 Stanley Cup Final matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, contributing to the loss and extending the series.
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Oilers' defense hold off Panthers, force Game 6
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Oilers' defense hold off Panthers, force Game 6
June 18 (UPI) -- Edmonton Oilers players poked, dove and scrambled in a hectic final minute, preventing a Florida Panthers comeback Tuesday to win Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final and extending the best-of-seven-game series.
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: McDavid, Skinner help Oilers crush Panthers 8-1 in Game 4
June 15 (UPI) -- Desperate Edmonton Oilers attackers constantly produced traffic, confusing Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky while firing shots from all angles during an 8-1 thrashing Saturday in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers edge Oilers, move within one win of first title
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers edge Oilers, move within one win of first title
June 13 (UPI) -- Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored three goals in a 6-minute, 19-second span to lead the Florida Panthers to a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
June 8 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky used every inch of his body to parry pucks, while the Florida Panthers defense delivered crushing hits to the Edmonton Oilers attack en route to a 3-0 win Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers players will attempt to avenge last year's title series loss when they meet the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, starting with Game 1 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to skip Home Run Derby, cites injury
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
Boston Celtics' majority ownership selling its stake in team weeks after NBA title
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
WNBA All-Stars Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark to unite vs. Team USA
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers agree to two-year, $104M extension
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
Quincy Wilson, 16, becomes youngest men's Olympian in U.S. track history
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement