July 1 (UPI) -- The Florida Panthers agreed to an eight-year contract with Sam Reinhart, keeping the veteran forward under contract through 2031-32, the Stanley Cup champions announced Monday. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and Sportsnet that the pact is worth $69 million. Advertisement

"Since coming to South Florida, Sam has demonstrated his ability to be a powerful scoring threat while maintaining strong defensive play," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a news release.

"His versatility and value as a player are only outshined by his premier personality and work ethic, and we are pleased to have him continue on with our group."

Reinhart played a vital role in delivering the first Stanley Cup to the franchise, scoring the go-ahead goal in the Panthers' 2-1 crown-clinching victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 on June 24 in Sunrise, Fla.

Reinhart, who was to hit free agency, totaled a career-high 57 goals -- the second-most in the NHL -- and 37 assists over 82 appearances last season. He also netted a league-best 27 power-play goals.

Reinhart scored 10 goals during the postseason, including two in the Stanley Cup Final.

The West Vancouver, British Columbia, native was the No. 2 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Sabres traded Reinhart to the Panthers in 2021.

He totaled 255 goals and 283 assists over 696 appearances through his first 10 seasons in the NHL.