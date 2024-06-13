Trending
Advertisement
NHL
June 13, 2024 / 11:29 PM

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers edge Oilers, move within one win of first title

By Alex Butler
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk registered an assist in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk registered an assist in a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Vladimir Tarasenko, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored three goals in a 6-minute, 19-second span to lead the Florida Panthers to a win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The trio of goals came in the second period, powering the 4-3 triumph at Rodgers Place and putting the Panthers within one win of their first title.

Advertisement

"We were trying to shut them down," Bennett said on the ABC broadcast. "They have a lot offensive skill and talent. We knew they were going to push, but we held it."

Game 4 of the best-of-seven-game series will be Saturday on the same ice in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Only one team in NHL history -- the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs -- overcame a 3-0 Stanley Cup Final deficit and won the title.

Advertisement

"It's exciting, but we've got a job to do," Bennett said. "We've gotta come prepared to play."

Barkov and forward Sam Reinhart each recorded one goal and one assist. Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves, tied for his highest total this postseason. Star forward Connor McDavid logged two assists in the loss.

McDavid and the Oilers, who edged the Panthers 35-23 in shots on goal, threatened often throughout the first period. But it was Reinhart who drew first blood with just 62 seconds remaining in the frame.

Barkov poked the puck off the stick of Oilers defender Evan Bouchard to start that play. Barkov also gained control and raced through the neutral zone. He then skated back the other way and fired a pass over to defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Forsling proceeded to rip the puck toward the net. Reinhart stuck out his stick just above the crease, deflecting the puck into the net behind goalie Stuart Skinner, lighting the lamp for the first time.

The Oilers tied the score just 109 seconds into the second period. Bennett inadvertently sparked that score for the Oilers when he hit a shot off the back wall. The puck ricocheted off the boards and sprayed back to the outside. Oilers forward Adam Henrique earned possession near the blue line and fired a pass to forward Warren Foegele, who skated up the middle lane and drifted into the neutral zone.

Advertisement

Foegele kept the puck glued to his stick blade until he reached the circles and unleashed a powerful wrist shot past Bobrovsky's glove side.

The Panthers jumped ahead once again less than eight minutes later, capitalizing on a mistake from Skinner. Panthers forward Anton Lundell fired the puck behind the goal during a forecheck at the start of that sequence. Skinner scrambled off his line and went to retrieve the puck, but was unable to maintain control.

Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen flew into the area and grabbed the puck. He then fired a pass back to Tarasenko, who finished the play with a wrist shot into the right side of the net.

Bennett doubled the Panthers lead with 6:03 remaining in the bridge frame, capitalizing on yet another Oilers error. The Panthers forward first helped force a turnover from Oilers defender Darnell Nurse to spark the score.

Fellow forward Matthew Tkachuk then gained possession and slid a pass back to Bennett as he drifted toward the far post. Bennett finished the play with a snap shot just inside the left post.

The Panthers scoring splurge continued when Barkov beat Skinner for a fourth time less than two minutes later. Panthers and Oilers players first battled for the puck deep in Florida territory.

Advertisement

Reinhart then found forward Evan Rodrigues on the other end of the ice. Rodrigues proceeded to split two defenders with a pass to Barkov, who flew past the blue line before unleashing a wrist shot that flew between into the upper-left corner of the net.

The Panthers carried their 4-1 edge into the third period, but the Oilers offense didn't surrender. Nurse and McDavid assisted defenseman Philip Broberg for the Oilers' second score 6:02 into the final frame.

McDavid and defenseman Brett Kulak went on to assist another goal from forward Ryan McLeod with 5:17 remaining, cutting the deficit to just a single goal.

Oilers fans -- who were hushed by the Panthers' second-period surge -- boosted their voices in support after the McLeod goal and the home team pulled Skinner to gain an extra attacker.

Advertisement

But the Panthers defense smothered their foes and did not allow a game-tying goal over the dramatic final minute of Game 3, securing their 3-0 series lead.

Game 4 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in Edmonton. Game 5, if necessary, will be Tuesday in Sunrise, Fla.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
NHL // 5 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Bobrovsky, defense lead Panthers past Oilers in Game 1
June 8 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky used every inch of his body to parry pucks, while the Florida Panthers defense delivered crushing hits to the Edmonton Oilers attack en route to a 3-0 win Saturday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
NHL // 6 days ago
Stanley Cup Final: Panthers to seek redemption as Oilers' Connor McDavid debuts
June 7 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers players will attempt to avenge last year's title series loss when they meet the Edmonton Oilers in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, starting with Game 1 on Saturday in Sunrise, Fla.
McDavid, Skinner lead Oilers to first Stanley Cup Final since 2006
NHL // 1 week ago
McDavid, Skinner lead Oilers to first Stanley Cup Final since 2006
June 3 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid scored a sensational early goal before Stuart Skinner rejected a barrage of desperate shots lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Dallas Stars and into the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.
Rangers sulk over failed chances vs. Panthers ahead of vital Game 6
NHL // 1 week ago
Rangers sulk over failed chances vs. Panthers ahead of vital Game 6
May 31 (UPI) -- Increased importance on rare scoring opportunities is weighing on New York Rangers players as they face a must-win Game 6 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Florida Panthers.
NHL releases 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL releases 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule
May 30 (UPI) -- Four teams still are fighting to determine the matchup for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, but the NHL revealed the full schedule for the title series Thursday, with Game 1 set for June 8.
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid registered three assists to help the Edmonton Oilers overcome a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered scores to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
May 29 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers were tight early on and required less coaching to secure their Game 4 overtime win over the New York Rangers, tying the Eastern Conference finals 2-2, the coach told reporters.
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
May 28 (UPI) -- Jason Robertson ended a 10-game scoring drought with a hat trick, leading the Dallas Stars to a comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The win gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead.
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
Luka Doncic complains about referees after fouling out of NBA Finals
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of Olympics after losing legal challenge
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
Patriots retire Tom Brady's No. 12; 'Overwhelmed' NFL icon lauds Bill Belichick
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
NBA Finals: Celtics hold off Mavericks for 3-0 series lead
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
N.Y. Jets QB Aaron Rodgers skips minicamp because of 'very important' event
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement