Rangers sulk over failed chances vs. Panthers ahead of vital Game 6

May 31 (UPI) -- Increased importance on rare scoring opportunities is weighing on New York Rangers players as they face a must-win Game 6 of their Eastern Conference finals series against the Florida Panthers on Saturday. The Rangers managed 27 shots, but scored just twice in their most-recent loss, a 3-2 setback in Game 5 on Thursday in New York. They outshot the Panthers 11-8 in the first period, but were beaten 29-16 in attempts on goal over the final 40 minutes. Advertisement

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky denied the Rangers of several close attempts throughout the first period, keeping the game scoreless.

Veteran forward Chris Kreider finally put the home team ahead with a short-handed score 2:04 into the second period, but the Panthers responded with three-unanswered goals to snatch back momentum.

"Close isn't cutting it," Rangers defenseman Adam Fox told reporters. "We've got to capitalize on those chances in big spots. We have some looks, but you don't win games based on getting looks. You've got to capitalize."

Bobrovsky continued to deny the Rangers a second score before the Panthers offense awakened in the second period. Defenseman Gustav Forsling ended their hopes of doubling the lead when he netted a backhanded shot 8:21 into the bridge frame.

The Panthers offense continued to threaten, thriving with smothering forechecks.

Bobrovsky used a kick save to deny a close opportunity of a go-ahead score from Rangers forward Alexander Wennberg about 4 minutes into the third period.

Less than 2 minutes later, a failed breakaway attack led to the Panthers getting that go-ahead goal. Eetu Luostarinen assisted fellow forward Anton Lundell on the shot, which slipped in between star goalie Igor Shesterkin's right arm and torso.

Shesterkin stood strong following the goal, giving the Rangers offense time to tie the score, but they could not answer.

Forward Sam Bennett scored an insurance goal on an empty net with 1:52 remaining. Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere then scored off a deflection with 49.7 seconds remaining, but the home team could not complete a late rally.

"We knew it was going to be tight defensively coming in here," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said.

"The way they played the regular season and the way they played the playoffs, up to this point, led us to believe that it wasn't going to be wide open and we were going to have 40 chances a night, so we need to capitalize on the chances we did generate."

The Panthers have outshot the Rangers 168-127 through the first five games of the series. The Rangers beat the Panthers in Game 2, the only time they held a shooting advantage (30-27) on their foes. They were outshot 37-23 in Game 3, which Wennerg ended with a fortunate puck deflection for a score past Bobrovsky in overtime.

The Panthers' ability to protect the puck also has been key in the series. They entered Game 5 with just 33 giveaways, compared to the Rangers' 67.

They totaled one Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

"As the emotion increases in this series, and they all do the closer you get to the end of them, it's [about] every single play," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. "Every small play."

The Panthers (3-2) can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second-consecutive year with a Game 6 victory. They will host the Rangers (2-3) at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Game 7, if necessary, will be Monday in New York.