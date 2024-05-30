Trending
NHL
May 30, 2024 / 7:52 AM

Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2

By Alex Butler
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (C) scored in the third period of a win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (C) scored in the third period of a win over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid registered three assists to help the Edmonton Oilers overcome a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered scores to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Mattias Janmark, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm each scored in the 5-2 triumph Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

"I think maybe we were a little sleepy for a couple minutes there," Draisaitl told reporters, when asked about the comeback victory, which tied the series 2-2.

Jamie Benn logged two assists in the loss. Wyatt Johnston and Esa Lindell scored for the Stars. Goalie Stuart Skinner made 20 saves in the victory. The Oilers had 11 different players contribute at least one point. They edged their foes 47-23 in hits and 29-22 in shots on goal.

"Maybe our depth players aren't as flashy and don't have as many points, but for the value of our team, we appreciate them," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Benn and Thomas Harley assisted Johnston for first blood just 58 seconds into Game 4. Lindell doubled the lead less than five minutes later, beating Skinner with a wrist shot from beyond the circles.

McLeod finally got the Oilers on the board by beating Stars net minder Jake Oettinger with 6:30 remaining in the first period. Corey Perry and Darnell Nurse assisted that goal. Nurse skated over the blue line in Stars territory to trigger the score. He then left the puck behind for Perry, who ripped a shot toward the net.

The puck bounced off Oettinger and slid out beyond the right post. McLeod skated into the area and finished the play with a quick shot into the open net.

Bouchard tied the score with a rebounded shot less than three minutes later. Neither team scored for the remainder of the period, or for the bulk of the second.

Janmark then lit the lamp with a shorthanded go-ahead goal with 5:29 remaining in the bridge frame. Draisaitl increased the advantage 51 seconds later and the Oilers carried a 4-2 lead into the third period.

Ekholm scored on an empty net with 1:53 remaining for the final score of the night.

"We got up 2-0 and got the start we wanted, but I don't think we were playing well or had enough guys playing at a high enough level, that that was real," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

The Stars will host the Oilers in Game 5 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Dallas. Game 6 will be Sunday in Edmonton. Game 7, if necessary, will be Tuesday in Dallas.

"It's two out of three to go to the Stanley Cup Final," DeBoer said. "This isn't supposed to be easy. It's not supposed to be pretty."

