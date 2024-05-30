Trending
NHL
May 30, 2024 / 3:54 PM

NHL releases 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

By Alex Butler
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final could run through late June. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
The 2024 Stanley Cup Final could run through late June. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Four teams are still fighting to determine the matchup for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, but the NHL revealed the full schedule for the title series Thursday, with Game 1 set for June 8.

Stanley Cup Final coverage will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+. Puck drops throughout the best-of-seven-game series are 8 p.m. EDT.

The advancing team with the best record of the two finalists will receive home-ice advantage for games 1 and 2. They also will play at home for Game 5 and Game 7, if those are necessary.

Game 2 will be June 10. Game 3 will be June 13 and Game 4 will be June 15. Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7 are scheduled for June 18, 21 and 24, respectively.

The Eastern Conference finals and Western Conference finals will extend to at least six games. The New York Ranges will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of that 2-2 Eastern Conference series at 8 p.m. Thursday in New York.

Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Monday in New York.

The Dallas Stars will host Game 5 of the 2-2 Western Conference finals showdown at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas. Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas.

The Rangers, who posted the best regular-season record (55-23-4) in the NHL, are guaranteed home-ice advantage if they advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars, who had the second-best record (52-21-9) will grab that advantage if they dispatch the Oilers and the Rangers don't advance.

The Panthers (52-24-6) can only get home-ice advantage if the Oilers beat the Stars. The Oilers, who have the worst record (49-27-6) of the finalists, can only play a maximum of three home games if they advance to the title series.

Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
NHL // 8 hours ago
Oilers erase deficit, score 5 unanswered to beat Stars, tie WCF 2-2
May 30 (UPI) -- Connor McDavid registered three assists to help the Edmonton Oilers overcome a 2-0 deficit with five unanswered scores to beat the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
NHL // 1 day ago
Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie NHL Eastern finals with Rangers, coach says
May 29 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers were tight early on and required less coaching to secure their Game 4 overtime win over the New York Rangers, tying the Eastern Conference finals 2-2, the coach told reporters.
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
NHL // 2 days ago
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
May 28 (UPI) -- Jason Robertson ended a 10-game scoring drought with a hat trick, leading the Dallas Stars to a comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The win gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead.
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
NHL // 6 days ago
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
NHL // 6 days ago
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.
'Unbelievable' Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern finals
NHL // 1 week ago
'Unbelievable' Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky was a spider spinning outside his web, using what appeared to be extra limbs to deny New York Rangers shots and lead the Florida Panthers to a victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
NHL // 1 week ago
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
May 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid failed to record a point and the Edmonton Oilers nearly gave up a major lead, but managed to hold on to beat the Vancouver Canucks to advance to the Western Conference finals.
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
SUNRISE, Fla., May 14 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenders absorbed assaults while a resuscitated attack unleashed a puck cascade on the Florida Panthers for a Game 5 win Tuesday, extending the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
May 13 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins players remain confident and say they can still "get it done" despite facing a 3-1 deficit in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Florida Panthers.
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
May 9 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe after failing to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in his five-year tenure, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
