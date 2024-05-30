NHL releases 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final could run through late June. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Four teams are still fighting to determine the matchup for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, but the NHL revealed the full schedule for the title series Thursday, with Game 1 set for June 8. Stanley Cup Final coverage will air on ABC and stream on ESPN+. Puck drops throughout the best-of-seven-game series are 8 p.m. EDT. Advertisement

The advancing team with the best record of the two finalists will receive home-ice advantage for games 1 and 2. They also will play at home for Game 5 and Game 7, if those are necessary.

Game 2 will be June 10. Game 3 will be June 13 and Game 4 will be June 15. Game 5, Game 6 and Game 7 are scheduled for June 18, 21 and 24, respectively.

The Eastern Conference finals and Western Conference finals will extend to at least six games. The New York Ranges will host the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of that 2-2 Eastern Conference series at 8 p.m. Thursday in New York.

Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in Sunrise, Fla. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Monday in New York.

The Dallas Stars will host Game 5 of the 2-2 Western Conference finals showdown at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Dallas. Game 6 will be at 8 p.m. Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Game 7, if necessary, will be at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas.

The Rangers, who posted the best regular-season record (55-23-4) in the NHL, are guaranteed home-ice advantage if they advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars, who had the second-best record (52-21-9) will grab that advantage if they dispatch the Oilers and the Rangers don't advance.

The Panthers (52-24-6) can only get home-ice advantage if the Oilers beat the Stars. The Oilers, who have the worst record (49-27-6) of the finalists, can only play a maximum of three home games if they advance to the title series.