Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 29, 2024 / 7:48 AM

Tight Panthers required less coaching to tie ECF vs. Rangers, coach says

By Alex Butler
Coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in New York. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Coach Paul Maurice and the Florida Panthers will face the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday in New York. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- Paul Maurice's Florida Panthers were tight early on and required less coaching to secure their Game 4 overtime win over the New York Rangers, tying the Eastern Conference finals 2-2, the coach told reporters.

Panthers forward Sam Reinhart's power-play one-timer gave the Panthers the 3-2 Game 4 triumph Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers were outshot 13-11 over the first 20 minutes, but held a 29-10 advantage in attempts for the remainder of the night.

Advertisement

"I thought we were tight," Maurice said. "That's the best way I can describe it. Both teams want it so bad and invested so much hard work to get there. I just thought we were tight. After the first, we just played. It wasn't more coaching, it would be less. I don't have a better explanation for it.

Advertisement

"I don't think I wind them up hard before a game. You never know what your impact is, my conversation was, after the first, we were tight. We don't play that way."

Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for the Panthers, who outshot their foes 40-23. Fellow forward Aleksander Barkov logged two assists. Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Goalie Igor Shesterkin made 37 saves in the loss. Panthers net minder Sergei Bobrovsky totaled 21 saves.

"The second and third period got us to an emotional level where we're just playing as fast as you can," Maurice said. "That's what you saw, just a bunch of elite guys with phenomenal hands."

Game 5 of the best-of-seven game series will be Thursday in New York. Game 6 will be Saturday in Sunrise. Game 7, if necessary, will be Monday in New York. Including Tuesday's result, the last three games of the series were decided in overtime.

"You see the top-end talent they have on their team," Reinhart said. "They are going to take advantage of their opportunities when they get them. You can't lose focus for a moment.

Advertisement

"You've seen it time and time again. No shock. It's a close series. A couple bounces here and there can give the team a couple wins."

Forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Adam Fox assisted Trocheck for first blood off a power play 8:51 into the first period. The Rangers carried that 1-0 lead into the second. Bobrovsky and defenseman Gustav Forsling then assisted Bennett 8:45 later to tie the score.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers their first lead when he beat Shesterkin off a power play less than four minutes later. The Panthers carried that lead into the third period.

Fox and Panarin then assisted a Lafreniere wrist shot 3:28 later. That served as the lone goal of the third period, resulting in overtime.

Reinhart's game-winner came just 72 seconds into the bonus period. The sequence started with a face-off inside the right circle, deep in Rangers territory. The puck then slid out to defenseman Brandon Montour, who skated on the blue line and passed off to Barkov.

Barkov sent a pass to Reinhart, who quickly gave the puck back. Barkov sent another feed over to Montour, who passed ahead to Matthew Tkachuk. The Panthers forward returned a pass to Montour, who found Barkov near the right post. Barkov sent the final pass ahead to Reinhart, who smashed in a shot past Shesterkin's glove and into the upper-right corner of the net.

Advertisement

The Panthers will battle the Rangers in Game 5 at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
NHL // 1 day ago
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
May 28 (UPI) -- Jason Robertson ended a 10-game scoring drought with a hat trick, leading the Dallas Stars to a comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The win gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead.
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
NHL // 4 days ago
Blackhawks trade with Islanders to move up in 2024 NHL Draft
May 24 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks completed a trade with the New York Islanders to improve their second first-round pick by two slots and second-round selection by four slots in the 2024 NHL Draft, the team announced Friday.
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
NHL // 4 days ago
Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars
May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.
'Unbelievable' Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern finals
NHL // 5 days ago
'Unbelievable' Bobrovsky leads Panthers past Rangers in Game 1 of Eastern finals
May 23 (UPI) -- Sergei Bobrovsky was a spider spinning outside his web, using what appeared to be extra limbs to deny New York Rangers shots and lead the Florida Panthers to a victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
NHL // 1 week ago
Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7
May 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid failed to record a point and the Edmonton Oilers nearly gave up a major lead, but managed to hold on to beat the Vancouver Canucks to advance to the Western Conference finals.
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
SUNRISE, Fla., May 14 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenders absorbed assaults while a resuscitated attack unleashed a puck cascade on the Florida Panthers for a Game 5 win Tuesday, extending the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
May 13 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins players remain confident and say they can still "get it done" despite facing a 3-1 deficit in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Florida Panthers.
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
May 9 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe after failing to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in his five-year tenure, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
Yeti, Squall, Ice among potential team names for Utah NHL team
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Yeti, Squall, Ice among potential team names for Utah NHL team
May 9 (UPI) -- Yeti, Squall and Ice are among 20 potential names for the NHL's new Utah franchise, the Smith Entertainment Group announced.
NHL playoffs: Tkachuk-Pastrnak melee highlights Panthers' Game 2 thrashing of Bruins
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Tkachuk-Pastrnak melee highlights Panthers' Game 2 thrashing of Bruins
May 9 (UPI) -- A third-period scuffle highlighted another physical rivalry meeting between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, with All-Stars Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak exchanging punches in Game 2 of their playoff series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
PGA golfer Grayson Murray died by suicide, family reveals
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Dolphins say Tua Tagovailoa bolstered throwing power, not slacking amid contract talks
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
French Open: Rybakina, Swiatek, Gauff advance; Sakkari upset on Day 2
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Alize Cornet retires from tennis at French Open
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement