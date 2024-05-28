Trending
NHL
May 28, 2024 / 8:00 AM

Robertson hat trick leads Stars past Oilers in Game 3 of WCF

By Alex Butler
Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson (21) recorded his first career playoff hat trick in a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 28 (UPI) -- Jason Robertson ended a 10-game scoring drought with a hat trick, leading the Dallas Stars to a comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The win gave the Stars a 2-1 series lead.

The Stars, who trailed 2-0 through the first 25 minutes, scored three times in the second period of the 5-3 triumph Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

"We know we are here for a reason," Robertson told reporters. "We know we are a good hockey team. We know if we do what needs to be done and everyone does their job and we trust the system, it's going to be successful."

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Wyatt Johnston also scored for the Stars. Forwards Roope Hintz, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin logged two assists apiece.

Oilers star forward Connor McDavid registered a goal and assist.

"We've got an honest group," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said of the comeback victory. "They know. I think it was just about resetting."

Oilers forward Zach Hyman lit the lamp first, beating Stars net minder Jake Oettinger with a deflection 2:02 into Game 3. The Oilers doubled their lead about five minutes later when McDavid slid the puck between Oettinger's right skate and the post.

The Oilers carried a 2-0 lead into the second period. Robertson then started his scoring spree about 5:35 into the frame. Hintz triggered that sequence by regaining control of the puck after a turnover. He then found Seguin inside the left circle. Seguin left the puck back for Robertson, who fired a pass back to Hintz behind the net.

Robertson then skated back into the area, received a pass from Hintz and roped a shot past goalie Stuart Skinner's glove and into the right side of the net, ending his scoring drought and cutting the deficit in half.

He beat Skinner for a second time less than three minutes later. That score came after a cleanup in front of the Oilers goal. Robertson fired an initial shot, which drilled Skinner near the throat area and bounced down to the crease. Hintz used his stick to pry the puck out of the area, sending it back to Robertson. The Stars forward finished the play with a backhanded shot into the net.

Benn and forward Logan Stankoven assisted Johnston for a go-ahead score just 59 seconds later. Oilers forward Adam Henrique then tied the score at 3-3 with less than a minute remaining in the bridge frame.

Robertson went on to net the go-ahead score 11:54 into the third period. Seguin sent the puck to Hintz along the left boards during a forecheck at the start of that play.

Hintz proceeded to rifle a pass off the wall behind the net, returning the puck to Seguin. Seguin then sent the puck back into the area. That feed sailed past Hintz and Robertson and ended up on the stick of Esa Lindell.

The Stars defenseman, who had his back to the goal, then slid a quick pass toward the net. Robertson, who was uncovered in the area, recovered the puck and finished the play with a wrist shot, banking in the attempt off of Skinner's skate and into the net.

Benn assisted Heiskanen with 1:52 remaining for the final score of the night. That score came on an empty net.

The Oilers outshot the Stars 30-12, including a 13-3 edge in the third period. They also held a 45-22 advantage in hits. The Stars edged the Oilers 17-7 in takeaways.

"I thought we had a really good start, obviously," McDavid said of the loss. "I'm not sure where those 10-15 minutes came from, but that's as bad as its been throughout the playoffs. ... We came back and tied it after two [periods], but just didn't put it away."

The Oilers will host the Stars in Game 4 at 8:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Edmonton. Game 5 will be Friday in Dallas.

