NHL
May 24, 2024 / 9:09 AM

Edmonton Oilers win NHL Western Conference finals Game 1 over Dallas Stars

By Alex Butler
Head coach Peter DeBoer says his Dallas Stars must find a way to survive after losing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Thursday in Dallas. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 3 | Head coach Peter DeBoer says his Dallas Stars must find a way to survive after losing Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Thursday in Dallas. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 24 (UPI) -- The Dallas Stars are already searching for a "way to survive" after Connor McDavid's double-overtime goal led the Edmonton Oilers to victory in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, coach Pete DeBoer told reporters.

The Oilers surrendered a two-goal lead before McDavid's overtime winner in the 3-2 triumph Thursday in Dallas. Game 2 of the best-of-seven game series will be Saturday on the same American Airlines Center ice. The series will shift to Canada for Game 3 and Game 4.

"In a perfect world, we'd like to win Game 1," DeBoer said at his postgame news conference. "We'd like to win every series in four straight, too, but it doesn't happen.

"The main thing is you've got to find a way to survive and move on. We've got to park this game. We've been in this situation before. We're the best road team in the league. I'm not concerned about that. We need to find another level in home games and the wins take care of themselves."

The Stars were 26-10-5 on the road, leading the NHL with 57 points gained in away games. They are 5-1 on the road this postseason, with a current three-game winning streak in away contests.

McDavid and Zach Hyman each recorded a goal and assist in Game 1 for the Oilers. Fellow forward Leon Draisaitl also scored. Veteran forward Tyler Seguin scored both Stars goals.

The Stars outshot the Oilers 7-3 in the first period. The Oilers held a 26-17 edge in shots in the next two periods. The conference finalists fired nine shots apiece in overtime.

Defenseman Brett Kulak and Hyman assisted Draisaitl for his ninth score of the playoffs 58 seconds into the second period after a scoreless first.

McDavid assisted Hyman 3:19 later to double the Oilers lead. Seguin sparked the Stars ascension less than 2 minutes later, beating Oilers net minder Stuart Skinner.

The Stars trailed 2-1 to start the third period. They leveled the score with 3:23 remaining. Forward Jason Robertson skated with the puck behind the Oilers net during that sequence.

He then sent a pass to defenseman Alexander Petrovic, who had his shot blocked. Robertson then roped the puck toward the net, where it was deflected to Seguin, who fired in a shot near the left post to tie the score.

Both teams continued to threaten through the remainder of regulation and first overtime. McDavid, who served a 4-minute penalty for high-sticking early in the first overtime, and then ended the game with his tip-in early in the second overtime.

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins raced up the left flank to start that sequence. Defenseman Evan Bouchard then collected the puck on the right side during the forecheck.

He followed by sending a pass just above the crease. McDavid redirected the rocket, angling his blade and flipping the puck into the left side of the net.

"I just had to put it in the net, simple as that," McDavid said. "It should have been in the net. I'm glad we were able to get the win. Otherwise, I would have had a tough time sleeping, for sure."

Puck drop for Game 2 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Dallas. Game 3 will be Monday in Edmonton, Alberta.

