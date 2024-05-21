Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 21, 2024 / 8:07 AM

Connor McDavid, Oilers advance after holding off Canucks in 'chaotic' Game 7

By Alex Butler
Zach Hyman (C), Connor McDavid (R), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the 2024 Western Conference finals after beating the Vancouver Canucks in a seven-game semifinal series. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Zach Hyman (C), Connor McDavid (R), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers are headed to the 2024 Western Conference finals after beating the Vancouver Canucks in a seven-game semifinal series. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Three-time Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid failed to record a point and the Edmonton Oilers nearly gave up a major lead, but managed to hold on to beat the Vancouver Canucks to advance to the Western Conference finals.

"I thought we played 52 great minutes, really, really good," McDavid told reporters Monday in Vancouver, Canada. "A little mistake, that's gonna happen, and it obviously got a little chaotic from there. You could expect that.

Advertisement

"I knew it was going to be a tight game. I don't think anyone came in here thinking it would be some type of cake walk. It was tight. I thought we did a good job of responding."

The Oilers edged their foes 29-17 in shots on goal and logged a 21-8 advantage in blocked shots. The Canucks held a 40-21 edge in hits. With the victory, the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three years.

Advertisement

Forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins logged an assist and what proved to be a decisive third Oilers goal in the victory. Defenseman Cody Ceci and forward Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers. Defenseman Evan Bouchard registered two assists.

The Oilers then surrendered two goals within a five-minute span in the second half of the third period, but denied the Canucks of a game-tying score.

"I'm still reeling from the end there," Nugent-Hopkins said. "It takes every single guy in here. I'm definitely proud to get the job done with this group."

Ceci lit the lamp first, beating Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs 76 seconds into the second period. Hyman followed, scoring off assists from Nugent-Hopkins and Bouchard less than five minutes later.

Nugent-Hopkins found the net for a third time about 10 minutes later. Bouchard took the initial shot during that sequence, but the puck sailed wide, bounced off the back wall and found Nugent-Hopkins on the left post. The Oilers forward then used a quick wrist shot to beat Silovs on the power play.

Canucks forward Conor Garland cut into the deficit with a wrist shot score 11:27 into the third period. That score came off a giveaway right in front of the Oilers net.

Advertisement

Defenseman Quinn Hughes and forward Elias Lindholm then assisted Filip Hronek for a second score 3:57 later for the game's final goal. Hronek ripped in that score with a one-timer from behind the circles.

The Canucks continued to threaten in the final seconds, but were denied by goal Stuart Skinner and the Oilers defense. Skinner logged 15 saves in the victory.

Silovs made 26 stops for the Canucks.

The Oilers will now face the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals to determine who advances to the Stanley Cup Final. Game 1 of the Western Conference finals will be at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday in Dallas. That matchup will air on TNT.

The New York Rangers will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at 8 p.m. Wednesday in New York. That game will air on ESPN.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL Playoffs: Bruins edge Panthers in Game 5, avoid elimination
SUNRISE, Fla., May 14 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins defenders absorbed assaults while a resuscitated attack unleashed a puck cascade on the Florida Panthers for a Game 5 win Tuesday, extending the Eastern Conference semifinal series.
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
NHL // 1 week ago
Bruins vow to 'get it done' despite 3-1 playoff hole vs. Panthers
May 13 (UPI) -- Boston Bruins players remain confident and say they can still "get it done" despite facing a 3-1 deficit in their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Florida Panthers.
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
NHL // 1 week ago
Toronto Maple Leafs fire coach Sheldon Keefe
May 9 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs fired head coach Sheldon Keefe after failing to advance past the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in his five-year tenure, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
Yeti, Squall, Ice among potential team names for Utah NHL team
NHL // 1 week ago
Yeti, Squall, Ice among potential team names for Utah NHL team
May 9 (UPI) -- Yeti, Squall and Ice are among 20 potential names for the NHL's new Utah franchise, the Smith Entertainment Group announced.
NHL playoffs: Tkachuk-Pastrnak melee highlights Panthers' Game 2 thrashing of Bruins
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Tkachuk-Pastrnak melee highlights Panthers' Game 2 thrashing of Bruins
May 9 (UPI) -- A third-period scuffle highlighted another physical rivalry meeting between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers, with All-Stars Matthew Tkachuk and David Pastrnak exchanging punches in Game 2 of their playoff series.
St. Louis Blues name Drew Bannister full-time coach after interim role
NHL // 1 week ago
St. Louis Blues name Drew Bannister full-time coach after interim role
May 7 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Blues removed the interim tag from coach Drew Bannister's title and signed him to a two-year contract extension, they announced Tuesday.
Chicago Blackhawks sign defenseman Alex Vlasic to six-year extension
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Chicago Blackhawks sign defenseman Alex Vlasic to six-year extension
April 25 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks signed Alex Vlasic to a six-year extension, keeping the young defenseman under contract through the 2029-30 season, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
Hurricanes score twice in 9 seconds, rally past Islanders in Game 2
NHL // 4 weeks ago
Hurricanes score twice in 9 seconds, rally past Islanders in Game 2
April 23 (UPI) -- Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook beat goalie Semyon Varlamov for third-period scores within a 9-second span, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rally past the New York Islanders in Game 2 of their playoff series.
New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes to start NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 month ago
New York Islanders-Carolina Hurricanes to start NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
April 19 (UPI) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders on Saturday night, dropping the puck on the 2024 Stanley Cup playoff slate. NHL postseason games will be held through mid-June to determine a champion.
NHL approves sale of Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner
NHL // 1 month ago
NHL approves sale of Arizona Coyotes to Utah Jazz owner
April 18 (UPI) -- The Arizona Coyotes are moving to Salt Lake City after NHL's Board of Directors on Thursday approved the team's sale to a new owner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
Edwards, Towns laud Timberwolves coach for driving comeback, WCF run
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, who "runs his mouth"
NASCAR's Ricky Stenhouse Jr. punches Kyle Busch, who "runs his mouth"
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Ken Griffey Jr. to drive pace car at Indianapolis 500
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 8 horses racing in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
Raiders legend, Hall of Famer Jim Otto dies at 86
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement