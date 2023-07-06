Trending
NHL
July 6, 2023 / 1:38 PM

Patric Hornqvist retires from NHL after 15 seasons

By Alex Butler
Forward Patric Hornqvist won two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Forward Patric Hornqvist won two Stanley Cup titles with the Pittsburgh Penguins. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 6 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will retire from the NHL after 15 seasons, he announced.

Hornqvist made the announcement in an article posted by Swedish outlet Sportbladet.

"I've been in this bubble since I started to play as a kid, hockey has been a huge part of my life, so of course it's a difficult decision to make," Hornqvist said. "It will be a big adjustment, but it feels good now.

"I'm looking forward to the rest of my life."

Hornqvist, 36, entered the league as a seventh-round pick by the Nashville Predators in the 2005 NHL Draft. The Predators traded the forward to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014. The Penguins traded Hornqvist to the Florida Panthers in 2020.

Hornqvist, who won Stanley Cup titles with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017, totaled a goal and two assists last season for the Panthers. He totaled 106 goals and 110 assists in 363 games over 19 seasons in the NHL.

Hornqvist scored a career-high 30 goals in 2009-10. He registered a career-high 31 assists and 53 points in 2013-14.

