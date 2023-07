Forward Pat Maroon (L), who was on three Stanley Cup title teams, is headed to the Minnesota Wild as part of a trade for a seventh-round pick. Photo by Jenn G/Wikimedia Commons

July 3 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Lightning sent veteran winger Pat Maroon to the Minnesota Wild as part of a trade to acquire a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, the teams announced. The Wild and Lightning announced the swap Sunday night. The Lightning also traded forward Max Cajkovic to the Wild in the deal. Advertisement

Maroon, 35, entered the league as a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2007 NHL Draft. The three-time Stanley Cup winner was traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2016. The Oilers traded Maroon to the New Jersey Devils two years later.

Maroon spent the 2018 season with the St. Louis Blues. He signed with the Lightning in 2019. He totaled five goals and nine assists in 80 games last season.

The 12-year veteran also logged 172 hits and a league-high 150 penalty minutes in 2022-23. Maroon totaled 134 penalty minutes, the second-most in the NHL, in 2021-22.

Cajkovic, 22, was a third-round pick by the Lightning in the 2019 NHL Draft. He scored 10 goals and logged 17 assists in 41 games last season for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears.