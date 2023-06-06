Advertisement
NHL
June 6, 2023 / 7:37 AM

Stanley Cup Final: Marchessault, Golden Knights dominate Panthers for 2-0 lead

By Alex Butler
Forward Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons
Forward Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday in Sunrise, Fla. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons

June 6 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and logged an assist to lead a 7-2 domination of the Florida Panthers, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

Brett Howden also scored twice in Game 2 on Monday in Las Vegas. Fellow forwards Chandler Stephenson, Jack Eichel and William Carrier logged two assists apiece for the Golden Knights.

Winger Michael Amadio registered a goal and assist in the win. Goaltender Adin Hill totaled 29 saves.

"Our discipline has been unbelievable," Marchessault told reporters. "They wanted to set the tone with discipline in Game 1 and we set the tone back by scoring the first goal.

RELATED Panthers, Golden Knights to battle for first Stanley Cup Final title

"We've done a great job, but we are still pretty far from our goal."

Forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Anton Lundell scored for the Panthers. Net minder Sergei Bobrovsky allowed four goals through the first 27:10 and was replaced by Alex Lyon in the second period.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will be Thursday in Sunrise, Fla.

Stephenson and Eichel assisted Marchessault for the first goal of Game 2 about seven minutes into the first period. Defenseman Alec Martinez beat Bobrovsky for a second time about 11 minutes later and the Golden Knights carried a 2-0 lead into the second period.

Forward Nicholas Roy scored another Golden Knights goal about three minutes into the bridge frame. Howden made the score 4-0 by beating Bobrovsky again about four minutes later.

Lundell put the Panthers on the scoreboard when he beat Hill 14 seconds into the third period. Marchessault scored less than two minutes later. Amadio pushed the Golden Knights lead to five goals with another score with 9:27 remaining.

RELATED Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes

Tkachuk scored the Panthers final goal about two minutes later. Howden answered on a Golden Knights power play with 2:08 remaining.

Game 3 will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday at FLA Live Arena. The series will air on TNT.

