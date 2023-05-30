Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 30, 2023 / 1:32 PM

NHL's Capitals hire Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as head coach

By Alex Butler

May 30 (UPI) -- The Washington Capitals hired former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant Spencer Carbery as their new head coach, general manager Brian MacLellan announced Tuesday.

"It's a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals," Carbery said in a news release. "I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team.

Advertisement

"I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place."

Carbery, 41, joined the Maple Leafs staff in 2021. He coached the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Capitals, from 2018 to 2021. He also spent time with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, Ontario Hockey League's Saginaw Spirit and AHL's Providence Bruins and Abbotsford Heat.

The Capitals parted ways with former coach Peter Laviolette in April. Laviolette led the team to a 115-78-27 record over three seasons. The Capitals went 3-8 in the postseason under Laviolette. They went 35-37-10 in 2022-23.

"We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach," MacLellan said. "Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who's had success at every level at which he has coached.

Advertisement

"We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career."

Read More

Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension NHL's Alex Ovechkin moves to second all-time in goals scored

Latest Headlines

Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 7 hours ago
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 30 (UPI) -- Star forward William Karlsson scored twice and logged an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-0 domination of the Dallas Stars and into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
NHL // 5 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars sign kicker Brandon McManus
May 25 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus, just days after he was released by the Denver Broncos, the team announced Thursday.
Tkachuk, Panthers sweep Hurricanes, advance to Stanley Cup Final
NHL // 5 days ago
Tkachuk, Panthers sweep Hurricanes, advance to Stanley Cup Final
May 25 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Florida Panthers to a Game 4 victory, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes and clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.
Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
NHL // 6 days ago
Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
May 24 (UPI) -- Ivan Barbashev scored once and assisted two other goals, while goaltender Adin Hill totaled 34 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a shutout of the Dallas Stars and a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Hurricanes for 3-0 ECF lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Hurricanes for 3-0 ECF lead
May 23 (UPI) -- Sam Reinhart scored the loan goal of Game 3 and Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
NHL // 1 week ago
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
May 22 (UPI) -- Chandler Stephenson corralled a loose puck and tapped it into the net, sounding the horn a final time for a dramatic Vegas Golden Knights overtime win and 2-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 1 week ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
May 16 (UPI) -- Forwards Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston each scored to lead the Dallas Stars over the Seattle Kraken and into the Western Conference finals.
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
May 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Edmonton Oilers, clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
May 12 (UPI) -- Winger Jesper Fast scored at 7:09 in overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a comeback win over the New Jersey Devils, winning the series and clinching a spot in the NHL Eastern Conference finals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Heat smother Boston Celtics 103-84, advance to NBA Finals
Miami Heat smother Boston Celtics 103-84, advance to NBA Finals
Injured Jayson Tatum says he was shell of himself versus Heat
Injured Jayson Tatum says he was shell of himself versus Heat
Two more horse-racing deaths at Churchill Downs under review
Two more horse-racing deaths at Churchill Downs under review
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final
Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will beat Celtics, despite Eastern finals skid
Jimmy Butler guarantees Heat will beat Celtics, despite Eastern finals skid
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement