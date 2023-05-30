Golden Knights dominate Stars, advance to Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson scored twice in a 6-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Monday in Dallas. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- Star forward William Karlsson scored twice and logged an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-0 domination of the Dallas Stars and into the 2023 Stanley Cup Final. Fellow forwards Michael Amadio, William Carrier and Keegan Kolesar each logged a goal and assist in the shutout in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals Monday in Dallas. Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill logged 23 saves. Advertisement

"It's what I dreamed of as a kid," Hill told reporters. "We have a great team here and it showed. We dominated that game. We will keep moving forward. I'm excited for the next round."

The Golden Knights will host the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday in Las Vegas.

"That was definitely our best game of the playoffs and it came at the right time," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. "You never know when it's going to happen. You always want to keep building.

"If we can bottle that going forward, we'll be a tough team to beat."

Advertisement

Kolesar assisted Carrier 3:41 into the game for the first goal of the lopsided victory. Karlsson doubled the lead less than seven minutes later. Kolesar beat Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger for a third time with six minutes left in the first period.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 4-0 lead 10:25 through the second period. Karlsson and Amadio added scores in the third period.

Reilly Smith registered two assists in the blowout. Fellow forwards Nicolas Roy and Ivan Barbashev also registered assists in the win.

Karlsson tied Stars forward Roope Hintz with 10 goals so far this postseason, the second-most in the league behind the 13 scored by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. Hintz's 24 points led all players so far this postseason.

Hill's two shutouts tied New Jersey Devils net minder Akira Schmid for the most in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights will host the Panthers at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Las Vegas. The best-of-seven game series will air on TNT.