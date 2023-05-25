Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 25, 2023 / 8:05 AM

Tkachuk, Panthers sweep Hurricanes, advance to Stanley Cup Final

By Alex Butler
Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk scored twice to spark a series sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk scored twice to spark a series sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 25 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winner, to lead the Florida Panthers to a Game 4 victory, sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes and clinching a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.

Center Aleksander Barkov logged two assists in the 4-3 triumph Wednesday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Forwards Anthony Duclair and Ryan Lomberg also scored in the win. The wild card Panthers beat the top-seeded Hurricanes 4-0.

Advertisement

The Panthers will meet the Vegas Golden Knights or Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 3.

"The people in this area support and believe in us, but there aren't many people out there that do. We know we've played some really good teams in this playoffs and the next team is going to be unbelievable as well. ... It's a similar feel of being the underdog and trying to prove people wrong again."

Duclair beat Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen for the first goal of the night 41 seconds into the first period. Tkachuk followed when he scored on a power play less than 10 minutes later.

Advertisement

Hurricanes forward Paul Stastny cut into the deficit less than three minutes later for the final score of the first period. Fellow Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen tied the score 2:51 into the second period.

Lomberg put the Panthers back on top midway through the bridge period. Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast tied the game at 3-3 with 3:22 remaining in the game, setting the stage for Tkachuk's winner.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals

Forward Sam Reinhart ripped an initial shot on the final scoring sequence, which hit the post and bounced to Barkov in the right circle. Barkov then slid a pass to Tkachuk, who skated behind the goal.

Tkachuk brought in the feed, skated around a crowd and lifted a shot into the left side of the net, scoring the game-winner with five seconds remaining in regulation.

"He has been amazing for us all season long," Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky told NHL.com. "He knows how to score big goals. He gives us wins all season long and has been great all season long, especially in the playoffs. We are fortunate to have him."

RELATED NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals

Bobrovsky totaled 36 saves in the victory. Carter Verhaeghe, Reinhart, Eric Staal, Colin White, Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling registered assists for the Panthers. Andersen made 20 saves for the Hurricanes. Jordan Martinook and Brady Skjei logged two assists apiece for the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

Game 4 of the Stars-Golden Knights series will start at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday in Dallas. The Golden Knights own a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.

Read More

Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes

Latest Headlines

Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
NHL // 1 day ago
Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
May 24 (UPI) -- Ivan Barbashev scored once and assisted two other goals, while goaltender Adin Hill totaled 34 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a shutout of the Dallas Stars and a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Hurricanes for 3-0 ECF lead
NHL // 1 day ago
Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Hurricanes for 3-0 ECF lead
May 23 (UPI) -- Sam Reinhart scored the loan goal of Game 3 and Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
NHL // 3 days ago
Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead
May 22 (UPI) -- Chandler Stephenson corralled a loose puck and tapped it into the net, sounding the horn a final time for a dramatic Vegas Golden Knights overtime win and 2-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 6 days ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
May 16 (UPI) -- Forwards Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston each scored to lead the Dallas Stars over the Seattle Kraken and into the Western Conference finals.
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
NHL // 1 week ago
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
May 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Edmonton Oilers, clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
May 12 (UPI) -- Winger Jesper Fast scored at 7:09 in overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a comeback win over the New Jersey Devils, winning the series and clinching a spot in the NHL Eastern Conference finals.
Connor McDavid, Oilers beat Golden Knights to even NHL playoff series
NHL // 1 week ago
Connor McDavid, Oilers beat Golden Knights to even NHL playoff series
May 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal and an assist and Connor McDavid logged two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a win over the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights, tying the Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
May 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 at Sunrise's FLA Live Arena in second-round action of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Florida still leads the seven-game series 3-1.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
NHL // 2 weeks ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
May 10 (UPI) -- Forward Jordan Martinook scored and registered two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a dominant 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They now own a 3-1 lead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Doc Rivers among finalists to coach Phoenix Suns
Doc Rivers among finalists to coach Phoenix Suns
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. clubs grand slam as Blue Jays clobber Rays 20-1
Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
Celtics beat Heat to avoid sweep, extend Eastern Conference finals
New York Jets to work out punter Matt Araiza
New York Jets to work out punter Matt Araiza
Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
Barbashev, Hill lead Golden Knights past Stars for 3-0 lead in WCF
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement