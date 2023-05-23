Reinhart, Bobrovsky lead Panthers over Hurricanes for 3-0 ECF lead

Forward Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers earned a 3-0 lead on the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 win Monday in Sunrise, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 23 (UPI) -- Sam Reinhart scored the loan goal of Game 3 and Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves to lead the Florida Panthers to a shutout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes and a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals. Forwards Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk assisted the Reinhart score on a power play midway through the second period of the 1-0 triumph Monday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Advertisement

"My teammates did a great job with all the little details, blocked shots and got good sticks in the gaps," Bobrovsky told reporters. "All the small details. It was definitely a good result for us and a big team effort."

Game 4 of the best-of-seven game series will be Wednesday in Sunrise.

Bobrovsky and Hurricanes net minder Frederik Andersen denied every attack throughout the first period and for most of the second. Tkachuk, Bennett and Reinhart then teamed up to break the deadlock 10:05 into the bridge frame.

Bennett handled the puck behind the Hurricanes net after a face off to start the scoring sequence. He then flipped a pass back to Tkachuk, who skated against the boards on the right side of the ice. Tkachuk quickly fired a pass to Reinhart between the circles.

Reinhart stopped the puck, turned and rifled a shot into the left side of the net, beating Andersen before he could react to the attempt.

Bobrovsky made 11 saves in the third period to secure the victory. Game 4 will start at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday at FLA Live Arena.

The winner of the series will meet the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights or No. 2 Dallas Stars in the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights, who lead that series 2-0, will battle the Stars in Game 3 at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Dallas.

