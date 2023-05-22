Advertisement
NHL
May 22, 2023 / 8:18 AM

Chandler Stephenson leads Golden Knights past Stars for 2-0 WCF lead

By Alex Butler
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (L) scored his seventh goal of the playoffs in a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Las Vegas. Photo by Jenn G/Wikimedia Commons
Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson (L) scored his seventh goal of the playoffs in a 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars on Sunday in Las Vegas. Photo by Jenn G/Wikimedia Commons

May 22 (UPI) -- Chandler Stephenson corralled a loose puck and tapped it into the net, sounding the horn a final time for a dramatic Vegas Golden Knights overtime win and 2-0 lead on the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.

Stephenson's score occurred just 72 seconds into the bonus period of the 3-2 victory Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

"To be able to get a game-winner is pretty special," Stephenson told reporters. "It hasn't hit me yet that it happened. It's cool and to go up 2-0 [in the series] is important for our group."

Forward Mark Stone started the final sequence when he slid a pass to defenseman Shea Theodore above the right circle. Theodore ripped a shot toward the net, which was denied by goaltender Jake Oettinger. The puck then bounced out to Oettinger's right.

RELATED Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes

Stephenson skated in, collected the rebound and smacked his shot behind Oettinger and into an empty net to end the game.

Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored the first goal of the night 2:47 into the first period. Stone tied the score on a power play midway through the period. Forward Jason Robertson scored on another power play 9:21 into the second period to give the Stars a 2-1 edge.

Advertisement

Neither team scored again for the majority of the third period. Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault went on to force overtime when he scored with 2:22 remaining in regulation.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals

Stephenson, Stone and Marchessault each totaled one goal and one assist in the victory. Defenseman Ryan Suter logged two assists for the Stars.

The No. 2 Stars will host the top seeded Golden Knights in Game 3 at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Dallas.

The winner of the best-of-seven game series will meet the top seeded Carolina Hurricanes or wild card Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers lead that series 2-0.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals

The Panthers will host the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. Monday in Sunrise, Fla.

Latest Headlines

Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
NHL // 3 days ago
Matthew Tkachuk ends 4OT thriller; Panthers take 1-0 lead on Hurricanes
May 19 (UPI) -- Matthew Tkachuk skated in and snapped a wrist shot into the net's top corner, leading the Florida Panthers past the Carolina Hurricanes and ending one of the longest games in NHL playoff history.
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL playoffs: Hintz, Johnston lead Stars into Western Conference finals
May 16 (UPI) -- Forwards Roope Hintz and Wyatt Johnston each scored to lead the Dallas Stars over the Seattle Kraken and into the Western Conference finals.
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
NHL // 1 week ago
Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals
May 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Edmonton Oilers, clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes rally past Devils, advance to conference finals
May 12 (UPI) -- Winger Jesper Fast scored at 7:09 in overtime to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a comeback win over the New Jersey Devils, winning the series and clinching a spot in the NHL Eastern Conference finals.
Connor McDavid, Oilers beat Golden Knights to even NHL playoff series
NHL // 1 week ago
Connor McDavid, Oilers beat Golden Knights to even NHL playoff series
May 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal and an assist and Connor McDavid logged two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a win over the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights, tying the Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2.
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
NHL // 1 week ago
Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4
May 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 at Sunrise's FLA Live Arena in second-round action of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Florida still leads the seven-game series 3-1.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
May 10 (UPI) -- Forward Jordan Martinook scored and registered two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a dominant 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They now own a 3-1 lead.
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
NHL // 1 week ago
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
May 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, enabling the franchise to select hockey phenom Connor Bedard No. 1 overall at the event June 28 in Nashville.
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
May 8 (UPI) -- Forward Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to help the Florida Panthers extend their playoff series lead (3-0) on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils also claimed the latest Game 3 wins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka claims fifth major golf title
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
U. of Louisiana mourns water skier Micky Geller, who died at 18
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Brooks Koepka fires third-round 66 for PGA Championship lead
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
Heat crush Celtics 128-102, move to within a win of NBA Finals berth
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
National Treasure wins Preakness in bittersweet day for trainer Bob Baffert
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement