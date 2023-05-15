Marchessault's hat trick leads Golden Knights past Oilers, into conference finals

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period of a win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals series Sunday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons

May 15 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Jonathan Marchessault scored three goals in the second period to lead the Vegas Golden Knights past the Edmonton Oilers, clinching a spot in the Western Conference finals. Marchessault beat Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner three times in a 14-minute span in the bridge period of the 5-2 Game 6 triumph Sunday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Advertisement

"We are definitely happy," Marchessault told reporters. "We are definitely going to enjoy it, but we are just halfway done."

Ivan Barbashev logged two assists in the win. Fellow Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith totaled one goal and one assist. Forward William Karlsson also scored for the Golden Knights. Goalie Adin Hill made 38 saves in the victory.

Forwards Connor McDavid and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers.

The top-seeded Golden Knights won the series 4-2. They will meet the No. 2 Dallas Stars or wild card Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference finals. That series is tied 3-3.

"It's been an amazing season so far," Marchessault said. "Our main goal is to have two more rounds like that."

Advertisement

Smith beat Skinner 24 seconds into Game 6 for an early Golden Knights lead. McDavid leveled the score 31 seconds later. Foegele lit the lamp again less than two minutes later for a 2-1 Oilers edge.

Marchessault started his hat trick 4:26 into the second period. He beat Skinner again 3:18 later. Marchessault scored for a third time with 1:24 remaining in the period.

Karlsson scored the final goal of the night with 39 seconds remaining.

The Stars will host the Kraken in Game 7 of that semifinals series at 8 p.m. EDT Monday in Dallas. That game will air on ESPN.

Read More Connor McDavid, Oilers beat Golden Knights to even NHL playoff series