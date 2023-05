1/5

Star center Connor McDavid (L) totaled two assists in the Edmonton Oilers' playoff win over the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday in Edmonton. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tallied a goal and an assist and Connor McDavid logged two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a win over the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights, tying the Western Conference semifinals series at 2-2. The No. 2 Oilers scored four unanswered goals and dominated from puck drop to the final seconds of the 4-1 win Wednesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Game 5 will be Friday in Las Vegas. Advertisement

"Obviously, it was a great response, but we need to replicate that in Game 5," Nugent-Hopkins told reporters.

Defensemen Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm and forward Nick Bjugstad scored the other goals for the Oilers.

Bjugstad started the scoring when he lit the lamp 6:46 into the game. Bouchard doubled the lead less than a minute later, beating Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill off a power play. Ekholm pushed the advantage to three goals with 6:40 remaining in the first period.

McDavid and defenseman Darnell Nurse assisted Nugent-Hopkins for a 4-0 Oilers lead 14:45 into the second period. Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore and forward William Carrier assisted forward Nicolas Roy for the final goal of the night 5:58 into the third period.

Oilers net minder Stuart Skinner totaled 25 saves in the win. Hill made 29 stops on 33 shots.

The Golden Knights will host the Oilers in Game 5 at 10 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas. The winner of the series will meet the No. 2 Dallas Stars or wild card Seattle Kraken in the Western Conference finals. That series is tied 2-2.

In Wednesday's first game, William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored to spark a Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 victory over the Floridan Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. The Maple Leafs, who staved off elimination, trail 3-1 in that Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Marner also logged an assist in the win Wednesday at FLA Live Arena. The No. 2 Maple Leafs will host the wild card Panthers in Game 5 at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at Scotiabank Arena.

"It was a complete effort," Marner told reporters. "We wanted to take it shift by shift for a full 60 [minutes]. I thought we did a great job of that."

The winner of the Panthers-Maple Leafs series will play the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes or No. 2 New Jersey Devils in the Eastern Conference finals. The Hurricanes lead that series 3-1.

The Stars will host the Kraken in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas. The Hurricanes and Devils will start Thursday's NHL playoffs slate at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C.