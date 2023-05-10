Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4

Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of the second round. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs live to play another game. Facing a sweep in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the consequences of which could be franchise altering, the boys in blue and white downed the Florida Panthers 2-1 in a tight Game 4 on Wednesday night at Sunrise's FLA Live Arena to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the seven-game series. Advertisement

Though they forced a Game 5 and return the series to Toronto, history is not on the Leafs' side as only four teams in the 100 years of the NHL have won a playoff series after trailing three games to none, with the last being the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

For the Panthers, who are seeking to reach the third round for the second time in the franchise's near 30-year history, the loss prevented them from dealing out what they were served last year when the team was swept by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the second round.

Forwards William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored for the Leafs while Sam Reinhart netted the Panthers' lone goal of the game.

Marner would have a two-point night on assisting Nylander's tally.

"I thought from an effort standpoint, I thought it was our best effort of the season -- all the way through from start to finish," Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told following the game. "There was no real let up. Obviously, it was a very close game, but our competitiveness defensively and our urgency defensively, it was best it's been all year.

"Unbelievable job by our guys here tonight."

There was much talk heading into the game over Toronto's Big Four of Nylander, Marner, captain John Traverse and superstar Auston Matthews as they have been mostly kept off the score sheet with only one up until Wednesday night having netted more than one point.

"They care, they care deeply. Because of that you give that type of effort," Keefe said on answering a question on the criticism his players have received over the last few days. "They didn't want to go quietly, and that's what we've been talking about -- we were going to leave it all out here today."

In net for Toronto, rookie Joseph Woll, who has played fewer than a dozen NHL career games, stopped 24 shots for a .960 save percentage to Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky's 23 and a .920 save percentage.

Woll was brought in during Game 3 after starter Ilya Samsonov was injured in a collision with teammate Luke Schenn. His win on Wednesday night makes him the first Leafs goaltender ever to win his first 10 of 12 starts.

And with his start for Game 4, Woll became the first Leafs rookie to man the pipes since Felix Potvin in 1993.

"Our team in front of him gave him every opportunity for success with how they competed in front of him," Keefe said. "But ... anything that did get through -- he looked confident and in control.

"He did a tremendous job."

With so much at stake, both teams played a tight first period. Following a few rapid shots at both ends of the rink, neither team could put a puck on net for more than 11 minutes.

Shots at the end of the frame were 7-6 for Florida, who ended the first with a power play that they failed to capitalize on.

In the second, winger Nylander scored the game's first goal in the first four minutes of the period off an errant puck that popped out to the Canadian-born Swede alone in the slot. He whacked it high past Bobrovsky on the backhand.

Toronto would get 15 shots in the second to Florida's eight.

The Leafs would take their 1-0 lead into the third, which Marner extended with just under 10 minutes in regulation.

Toronto, with pressure, were working the cycle when Marner received the puck in the high slot from defenseman Jake McCabe, and he put a low wrist shot through layers of traffic in front of Bobrovsky that beat the Russian goalie below his catching hand.

The Panthers, however, would respond a little more than two minutes later.

With Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot in the penalty box for a trip on veteran Florida defenseman Marc Staal, the Panthers worked the cycle against Toronto's four-man box. Forward Sam Bennett took a few strides down from the point before passing it to Matthew Tkachuk behind the goal line to Woll's left, and then threw it past three defending Leafs to Reinhart in the slot.

Reinhart got a shot off that would squeak through Woll's five-hole. As the puck wobbled in the crease, Reinhart tapped in his sixth of the playoffs.

As the clock ticked down, the Panthers failed to net an equalizer with the goalie pulled, and the Leafs secured a life-line win for their season.

Shots were 10 for Florida in the third to four for Toronto.

"The games have been down here have been really tight checking and really tough there on offense, so just did a good job of staying with it, earning our opportunities and, obviously, battling till the end," Tavares told reporters in a scrum following the game.

The Leafs were 50% on the penalty kill to Florida's 33%. Matthews and Nylander lead the Leafs with 4 shots a piece on net with forward Aleksander Barkov getting a team-leading 6 for the Panthers.

Game 5 will take place at 7 p.m. EST Friday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.