Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 10, 2023 / 11:11 PM / Updated May 10, 2023 at 11:43 PM

Toronto Maple Leafs avoid sweep, beating Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4

By Darryl Coote
Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of the second round. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs by beating the Florida Panthers 2-1 in Game 4 of the second round. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- The Toronto Maple Leafs live to play another game.

Facing a sweep in the second round of the NHL playoffs, the consequences of which could be franchise altering, the boys in blue and white downed the Florida Panthers 2-1 in a tight Game 4 on Wednesday night at Sunrise's FLA Live Arena to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the seven-game series.

Advertisement

Though they forced a Game 5 and return the series to Toronto, history is not on the Leafs' side as only four teams in the 100 years of the NHL have won a playoff series after trailing three games to none, with the last being the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.

For the Panthers, who are seeking to reach the third round for the second time in the franchise's near 30-year history, the loss prevented them from dealing out what they were served last year when the team was swept by the Tampa Bay Lighting in the second round.

Advertisement

Forwards William Nylander and Mitch Marner scored for the Leafs while Sam Reinhart netted the Panthers' lone goal of the game.

Marner would have a two-point night on assisting Nylander's tally.

"I thought from an effort standpoint, I thought it was our best effort of the season -- all the way through from start to finish," Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told following the game. "There was no real let up. Obviously, it was a very close game, but our competitiveness defensively and our urgency defensively, it was best it's been all year.

RELATED Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard

"Unbelievable job by our guys here tonight."

There was much talk heading into the game over Toronto's Big Four of Nylander, Marner, captain John Traverse and superstar Auston Matthews as they have been mostly kept off the score sheet with only one up until Wednesday night having netted more than one point.

"They care, they care deeply. Because of that you give that type of effort," Keefe said on answering a question on the criticism his players have received over the last few days. "They didn't want to go quietly, and that's what we've been talking about -- we were going to leave it all out here today."

In net for Toronto, rookie Joseph Woll, who has played fewer than a dozen NHL career games, stopped 24 shots for a .960 save percentage to Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky's 23 and a .920 save percentage.

Woll was brought in during Game 3 after starter Ilya Samsonov was injured in a collision with teammate Luke Schenn. His win on Wednesday night makes him the first Leafs goaltender ever to win his first 10 of 12 starts.

And with his start for Game 4, Woll became the first Leafs rookie to man the pipes since Felix Potvin in 1993.

"Our team in front of him gave him every opportunity for success with how they competed in front of him," Keefe said. "But ... anything that did get through -- he looked confident and in control.

"He did a tremendous job."

With so much at stake, both teams played a tight first period. Following a few rapid shots at both ends of the rink, neither team could put a puck on net for more than 11 minutes.

Shots at the end of the frame were 7-6 for Florida, who ended the first with a power play that they failed to capitalize on.

Advertisement

In the second, winger Nylander scored the game's first goal in the first four minutes of the period off an errant puck that popped out to the Canadian-born Swede alone in the slot. He whacked it high past Bobrovsky on the backhand.

Toronto would get 15 shots in the second to Florida's eight.

The Leafs would take their 1-0 lead into the third, which Marner extended with just under 10 minutes in regulation.

Toronto, with pressure, were working the cycle when Marner received the puck in the high slot from defenseman Jake McCabe, and he put a low wrist shot through layers of traffic in front of Bobrovsky that beat the Russian goalie below his catching hand.

The Panthers, however, would respond a little more than two minutes later.

With Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot in the penalty box for a trip on veteran Florida defenseman Marc Staal, the Panthers worked the cycle against Toronto's four-man box. Forward Sam Bennett took a few strides down from the point before passing it to Matthew Tkachuk behind the goal line to Woll's left, and then threw it past three defending Leafs to Reinhart in the slot.

Reinhart got a shot off that would squeak through Woll's five-hole. As the puck wobbled in the crease, Reinhart tapped in his sixth of the playoffs.

Advertisement

As the clock ticked down, the Panthers failed to net an equalizer with the goalie pulled, and the Leafs secured a life-line win for their season.

Shots were 10 for Florida in the third to four for Toronto.

"The games have been down here have been really tight checking and really tough there on offense, so just did a good job of staying with it, earning our opportunities and, obviously, battling till the end," Tavares told reporters in a scrum following the game.

The Leafs were 50% on the penalty kill to Florida's 33%. Matthews and Nylander lead the Leafs with 4 shots a piece on net with forward Aleksander Barkov getting a team-leading 6 for the Panthers.

Game 5 will take place at 7 p.m. EST Friday at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Read More

NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead

Latest Headlines

NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
NHL // 15 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken
May 10 (UPI) -- Forward Jordan Martinook scored and registered two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a dominant 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They now own a 3-1 lead.
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
NHL // 1 day ago
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
May 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, enabling the franchise to select hockey phenom Connor Bedard No. 1 overall at the event June 28 in Nashville.
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
NHL // 2 days ago
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
May 8 (UPI) -- Forward Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to help the Florida Panthers extend their playoff series lead (3-0) on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils also claimed the latest Game 3 wins.
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
NHL // 5 days ago
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
NHL // 6 days ago
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
College football: Georgia declines White House invitation, cites schedule issue
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
NFL announces Bengals-Chiefs New Year's Eve game, seven other matchups
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins suspended for anti-gay slur
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets take 3-2 playoff series leads
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement