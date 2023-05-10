Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 10, 2023 / 8:38 AM

NHL playoffs: Hurricanes take 3-1 lead on Devils, Stars even series vs. Kraken

By Alex Butler
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal totaled two assists in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series Tuesday in Newark, N.J. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal totaled two assists in a 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series Tuesday in Newark, N.J. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

May 10 (UPI) -- Forward Jordan Martinook scored and registered two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a dominant 6-1 win over the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. They now own a 3-1 lead.

Defensemen Brent Burns and Brett Pesce each logged a goal and an assist in the lopsided triumph Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Forward Martin Necas scored twice for the Hurricanes.

Advertisement

The top-seeded Hurricanes are now just one win from clinching a spot in the Eastern Conference finals. Game 5 of the Hurricanes-Devils series will be Thursday in Raleigh, N.C.

"I just come and try to play hard every night," Martinook told reporters. "I try to set the tone with my work ethic. ... We've lost a lot of key guys and we need scoring from everywhere."

Advertisement

Later Tuesday, the No. 2 Dallas Stars also scored six goals in a 6-3 victory over the wild card Seattle Kraken in their Western Conference semifinals series. That series is now tied 2-2.

Devils forward Jack Hughes scored the first goal of the night when he beat Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen 1:55 into Tuesday's opener. Necas answered with a game-tying score with 2:20 left in the first period.

Necas lit the lamp for the second time 7:26 into the second period. That goal was the second of six unanswered scores for the Hurricanes.

RELATED NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead

Pesce scored about two minutes after the second Necas goal. Forward Jesper Fast, Burns and Martinook added three more scores in the second half of the second period. Neither team scored over the final 20:24.

Andersen made 21 saves in the victory. Forward Jordan Staal chipped in two assists for the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes will host the Devils in Game 5 at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Raleigh.

In the late game, the Stars raced out to a 4-0 lead and held off a third-period rally to even their Western Conference semifinals series with the Kraken.

Advertisement

Stars forward Max Domi scored twice and logged an assist in the win. Fellow forwards Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz and defenseman Thomas Harley each scored one goal and logged one assist for the Stars.

Benn started the scoring by beating Kraken net minder Philipp Grubauer off a power play 17:13 into the first period. Harley, Domi and forward Joe Pavelski each scored within the first 10:50 of the second period to push the Stars lead to 4-0.

Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz, who scored twice in the loss, beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for the first time 11:46 into the second period. Hintz pushed the Stars lead back to four with another score with 53 seconds left in the frame.

Schwartz scored the second Stars goal 3:24 into the third period. Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson lit the lamp again with 4:11 remaining, cutting the deficit to two goals.

Domi second the victory with the final goal of the night with 2:21 remaining.

The Stars will host the Kraken in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. Thursday in Dallas. The winner of the series will face the top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights or No. 2 Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference finals.

The Golden Knights, who lead that series 2-1, will face the Oilers at 10 p.m. Wednesday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Advertisement

The wild card Florida Panthers will host the No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of that Eastern Conference semifinals series in opener of Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoffs slate. That game will start at 7 p.m. in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers lead the series 3-0.

The winner of the Panthers-Maple Leafs series will meet the Devils or Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals.

Read More

Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories

Latest Headlines

Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
NHL // 23 hours ago
Chicago Blackhawks win NHL Draft lottery, right to select Connor Bedard
May 9 (UPI) -- The Chicago Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL Draft lottery, enabling the franchise to select hockey phenom Connor Bedard No. 1 overall at the event June 28 in Nashville.
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
NHL // 1 day ago
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
May 8 (UPI) -- Forward Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to help the Florida Panthers extend their playoff series lead (3-0) on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils also claimed the latest Game 3 wins.
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
NHL // 5 days ago
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
NHL // 5 days ago
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put an end to the Boston Bruins' all-time great season, firing the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's shoulder in overtime to cap a Game 7 rally in Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Buddy Holly wins Best In Show at 147th annual Westminster Dog Show
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
Lakers edge Warriors despite Curry triple-double, take 3-1 series lead
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86
Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement