Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 9, 2023 / 8:34 AM

NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead

By Alex Butler
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in a Game 3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons
Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in a Game 3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons

May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill totaled 24 saves in the 5-1 victory Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Forward Chandler Stephenson and Zach Whitecloud scored one goal apiece for the Golden Knights.

Advertisement

"It was nice to help the team win a game," Marchessault told reporters. "When the goals don't come and you get chances, it's just a matter of time."

Game 4 of the best-of-seven game series will be Wednesday in Edmonton.

Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod assisted fellow forward Warren Foegele to give the Oilers an initial lead 2:45 into the game. The Oilers never scored again.

Marchessault tied the game two minutes after the Foegele score. The Golden Knights forward scored the go ahead-goal with 51 seconds remaining in the period for a 2-1 lead. Eichel assisted both scores.

Whitecloud, Eichel and Stephenson each beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for scores within a 10 minute span in the second period to push the Golden Knights lead to four.

Advertisement

Neither team scored over the final 22:47.

Golden Knights net minder Laurent Brossoit made three saves, but was injured late in the first period and replaced by Hill. Brossoit sustained a lower-body injury. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not provide an update on his condition at his postgame news conference.

"It sucks to see your teammate go down like that," Hill said of Brossoit. "He is a great guy and a great goalie. It was tough to see that, but you have to flip the switch."

RELATED Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58

Forwards Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith and defensemen Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague and Alec Martinez logged assists for the Golden Knights.

The No. 2 Oilers will host the top-seeded Golden Knights in Game 4 at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Edmonton. The winner of the Oilers-Golden Knights series will face the wild card Seattle Kraken or No. 2 Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.

The No. 2 New Jersey Devils will host the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

The Hurricanes own a 2-1 lead in that series. The winner of the Devils-Hurricanes series will face the No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs or wild card Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals. The Panthers lead that series 3-0.

Advertisement

The Kraken will battle the Stars at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Seattle. The Kraken hold a 2-1 lead in that series

Read More

NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens

Latest Headlines

NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
NHL // 22 hours ago
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
May 8 (UPI) -- Forward Sam Reinhart scored 3:02 into overtime to help the Florida Panthers extend their playoff series lead (3-0) on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Seattle Kraken and New Jersey Devils also claimed the latest Game 3 wins.
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
NHL // 3 days ago
Panthers rally past Leafs for 2-0 lead; Stars-Kraken series evens
May 5 (UPI) -- Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Gustav Forsling scored three unanswered goals to power a comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Toronto, giving the Florida Panthers a 2-0 lead in their NHL playoff series.
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
NHL // 4 days ago
Former Red Wings, Oilers scoring star Petr Klima dies at 58
May 4 (UPI) -- Petr Klima, a prolific NHL goal-scorer mainly with the Detroit Red Wings and Edmonton Oilers, has died at age 58 in his native Czech Republic, his hometown hockey club said Thursday.
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
NHL // 4 days ago
NHL playoffs: Hurricanes, Golden Knights take 1-0 series leads
May 4 (UPI) -- Jesper Fast and the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes scored five goals, while goaltender Frederik Anderson allowed just one, in a dominant win over the New Jersey Devils to start their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
NHL // 5 days ago
NHL playoffs: Seattle Kraken, Florida Panthers take 1-0 leads in second round
May 3 (UPI) -- Yanni Gourde snatched a loose puck and smacked it into the top corner of the net to lead the Seattle Kraken to a dramatic overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the opener of a second-round NHL playoff series in Dallas.
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: New Jersey Devils down New York Rangers, advance to semis
May 2 (UPI) -- Goaltender Arika Schmid denied 31 shots and the New Jersey Devils scored four times over the final two periods in a lopsided Game 7 win over the New York Rangers to advance to the NHL's Eastern Conference semifinals.
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
NHL // 1 week ago
Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons
May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NHL // 1 week ago
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put an end to the Boston Bruins' all-time great season, firing the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's shoulder in overtime to cap a Game 7 rally in Boston.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NHL // 2 weeks ago
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Zach Hyman scored with 9:21 remaining in overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings, tying the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic shoves Suns owner Mat Ishbia, defends actions
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Kentucky Derby winner Mage eyes Preakness; probe into horse deaths continues
Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson in NASCAR scuffle in Kansas
Ross Chastain punches Noah Gragson in NASCAR scuffle in Kansas
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
Meet the 18 horses racing in Saturday's Kentucky Derby
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
NHL playoffs: Panthers, Kraken, Devils claim Game 3 victories
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement