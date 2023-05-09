NHL playoffs: Marchessault, Eichel lead Golden Knights past Oilers for 2-1 lead

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored twice in a Game 3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Michael Miller/Wikimedia Commons

May 9 (UPI) -- Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, while Jack Eichel logged a goal and two assists to beat the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3, giving the Vegas Golden Knights a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals. Golden Knights goalie Adin Hill totaled 24 saves in the 5-1 victory Monday at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Forward Chandler Stephenson and Zach Whitecloud scored one goal apiece for the Golden Knights. Advertisement

"It was nice to help the team win a game," Marchessault told reporters. "When the goals don't come and you get chances, it's just a matter of time."

Game 4 of the best-of-seven game series will be Wednesday in Edmonton.

Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod assisted fellow forward Warren Foegele to give the Oilers an initial lead 2:45 into the game. The Oilers never scored again.

Marchessault tied the game two minutes after the Foegele score. The Golden Knights forward scored the go ahead-goal with 51 seconds remaining in the period for a 2-1 lead. Eichel assisted both scores.

Whitecloud, Eichel and Stephenson each beat Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner for scores within a 10 minute span in the second period to push the Golden Knights lead to four.

Neither team scored over the final 22:47.

Golden Knights net minder Laurent Brossoit made three saves, but was injured late in the first period and replaced by Hill. Brossoit sustained a lower-body injury. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy did not provide an update on his condition at his postgame news conference.

"It sucks to see your teammate go down like that," Hill said of Brossoit. "He is a great guy and a great goalie. It was tough to see that, but you have to flip the switch."

Forwards Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith and defensemen Brayden McNabb, Nicolas Hague and Alec Martinez logged assists for the Golden Knights.

The No. 2 Oilers will host the top-seeded Golden Knights in Game 4 at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Edmonton. The winner of the Oilers-Golden Knights series will face the wild card Seattle Kraken or No. 2 Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.

The No. 2 New Jersey Devils will host the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Newark, N.J.

The Hurricanes own a 2-1 lead in that series. The winner of the Devils-Hurricanes series will face the No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs or wild card Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference finals. The Panthers lead that series 3-0.

The Kraken will battle the Stars at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Seattle. The Kraken hold a 2-1 lead in that series