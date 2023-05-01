Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons

Former Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter (C) led the team to a 38-27-17 record in 2022-23. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon. Sutter led the Flames to a 38-27-17 record in 2022-23. The Flames went 50-21-11 in 2021. They went 15-15 in 2020-21.

"I interviewed 25 players, coaches, coaching staff, training staff, and spoke to prominent agents who represent key players on our team and it became clear to me that we needed a new voice to guide us forward," Flames interim general manager Don Maloney told reporters at a news conference.

Maloney said he spoke to Sutter for 2 1/2 hours about the decision. He said there was a "shelf life" to Maloney's "firm" and "demanding" type of coaching.

"Darryl is a good coach and an experienced coach," Maloney said. I want to thank him for his three years behind the bench and for doing the best job he could do."

Maloney said the Flames will hire a new general manager, who will hire the next coach.

Sutter, who also coached the Flames from 2002-03 through 2005-06, logged 210 wins, 136 losses, 15 ties and 43 overtime losses in 404 career games. He led the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

Sutter led the Flames to 19, 42 and 46 wins over his first three seasons with the franchise. The Flames reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Flames won their lone Stanley Cup title in 1989.