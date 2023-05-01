Trending
Advertisement
NHL
May 1, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Calgary Flames fire coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons

By Alex Butler
Former Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter (C) led the team to a 38-27-17 record in 2022-23. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Former Calgary Flames head coach Darryl Sutter (C) led the team to a 38-27-17 record in 2022-23. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 1 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames fired veteran coach Darryl Sutter after three seasons, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Sutter led the Flames to a 38-27-17 record in 2022-23. The Flames went 50-21-11 in 2021. They went 15-15 in 2020-21.

Advertisement

"I interviewed 25 players, coaches, coaching staff, training staff, and spoke to prominent agents who represent key players on our team and it became clear to me that we needed a new voice to guide us forward," Flames interim general manager Don Maloney told reporters at a news conference.

Maloney said he spoke to Sutter for 2 1/2 hours about the decision. He said there was a "shelf life" to Maloney's "firm" and "demanding" type of coaching.

"Darryl is a good coach and an experienced coach," Maloney said. I want to thank him for his three years behind the bench and for doing the best job he could do."

Maloney said the Flames will hire a new general manager, who will hire the next coach.

Sutter, who also coached the Flames from 2002-03 through 2005-06, logged 210 wins, 136 losses, 15 ties and 43 overtime losses in 404 career games. He led the Los Angeles Kings to Stanley Cup titles in 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement

Sutter led the Flames to 19, 42 and 46 wins over his first three seasons with the franchise. The Flames reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Flames won their lone Stanley Cup title in 1989.

Read More

Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings

Latest Headlines

Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NHL // 5 hours ago
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
May 1 (UPI) -- Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe put an end to the Boston Bruins' all-time great season, firing the puck over goalie Jeremy Swayman's shoulder in overtime to cap a Game 7 rally in Boston.
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
NHL // 6 days ago
NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead
April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series.
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
NHL // 1 week ago
Oilers rally from 3-goal deficit, even NHL playoff series vs. Kings
April 24 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Zach Hyman scored with 9:21 remaining in overtime to lead the Edmonton Oilers to a comeback win over the Los Angeles Kings, tying the first-round Stanley Cup playoff series at 2-2.
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Rangers take 2-0 lead as Leafs, Kraken, Knights even series
April 21 (UPI) -- Star winger Patrick Kane scored one goal and assisted another to spark a win over the New Jersey Devils, giving the New York Rangers a 2-0 lead in the first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series.
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
NHL // 1 week ago
NHL playoffs: Florida Panthers upset Boston Bruins in Game 2
April 20 (UPI) -- Brandon Montour scored twice, while Matthew Tkachuk and Nick Cousins logged two assists apiece to lead the Florida Panthers to a 6-3 upset win over the top-seeded Boston Bruins, tying the first-round playoff series.
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
NHL // 1 week ago
Bruins, Hurricanes, Wild, Kings take early leads in Stanley Cup playoffs
April 18 (UPI) -- The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Minnesota Wild and Los Angeles Kings earned Game 1 wins on the first day of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
NHL // 3 weeks ago
Rangers, Lightning total 70 penalty minutes in punch-packed game
April 6 (UPI) -- New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning players participated in a handful of fights and combined for 70 penalty minutes in a slugfest of a matchup at Madison Square Garden.
Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
NHL // 2 months ago
Ex-Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane calls trade to Rangers 'bittersweet'
March 1 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Patrick Kane says it was "bittersweet" to learn he was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the New York Rangers, but the move puts him in a "better spot" for a fourth championship.
Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season
NHL // 2 months ago
Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado will opt out of his $300 million contract after the 2023 MLB season, despite guaranteed annual salaries of about $30 million due from 2024 through 2028, he announced Friday.
Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84
NHL // 2 months ago
Hockey icon Bobby Hull, Chicago Blackhawks star, dies at 84
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Longtime Chicago Blackhawks winger Bobby Hull, a 1961 Stanley Cup winner and 1983 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, has died, the NHL Alumni Association announced Monday morning. He was 84.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
Florida Panthers rally past Boston Bruins for NHL playoff series upset
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry scores Game 7 record 50, Warriors eliminate Kings
First-round snubs, record 43 trades, 'Mr. Irrelevant' highlight 2023 NFL Draft
First-round snubs, record 43 trades, 'Mr. Irrelevant' highlight 2023 NFL Draft
Derby connections gather at Churchill Downs to await gate assignments
Derby connections gather at Churchill Downs to await gate assignments
U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
U.S. Olympian Tara Davis-Woodall stripped of title, suspended for doping
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement