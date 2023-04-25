NHL playoffs: Maple Leafs rally past Lightning for 3-1 lead

1/5

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews scored twice in a playoff win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday in Tampa, Fla. File photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- Auston Matthews scored twice and Alexander Kerfoot netted a game-winner in overtime to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a fierce comeback win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their NHL playoff series. Center Noel Acciari and defenseman Morgan Rielly scored the Maple Leafs' other goals in the 5-4 win Monday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. The Maple Leafs own a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven game, first-round series. Advertisement

"It's what you dream about; scoring goals in overtime in the playoffs," Kerfoot told reporters. "You just want to help the team out any way you can. There was a lot of belief in our room, even after the first two periods."

Right wing William Nylander registered three assists for the Maple Leafs. Right wing Mitchell Marner, center Ryan O'Reilly and defenseman Mark Giordano logged two assists apiece.

Lightning left wing Alex Killorn scored twice in the loss. Center Steven Stamkos and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev scored the other two Lightning goals.

Killorn first lit the lamp 9:57 into the game. Sergachev gave the Lightning a 2-0 lead less than 9 minutes later. Acciairi cut the deficit to one with a score 4:51 into the second period. Stamkos and Killorn followed scores in the same period and the Lightning carried a 4-1 lead into the third.

Matthews scored the Maple Leafs' second goal 9:44 into the final period of regulation. He found the net again on a power play less than 3 minutes later. Rielly tied the score with 3:56 remaining, which led to overtime. Nylander and Giordano then fed Kerfoot for the game-winner 4:14 into the bonus period.

The No. 2 Maple Leafs will face the No. 3 Lightning in Game 5 at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Toronto. The winner of the series will meet the top-seeded Boston Bruins or wild card Florida Panthers in the second round. The Bruins hold a 3-1 lead in that series.

"We know the job isn't close to finished," Matthews said. "We have to refocus and enjoy this one, but obviously the fourth [game] is the hardest to win."

The top-seeded Vegas Golden Knights, wild card Seattle Kraken and No. 2 New Jersey Devils were the other teams who picked up playoff victories in Game 4s Monday night.

The Devils beat the No. 3 New York Rangers 3-1 to tie that series 2-2. Defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler logged a goal and assist in the win. Center Jack Hughes and left wing Ondrej Palat scored the other two goals for the Devils.

The Devils will host the Rangers in Game 5 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Newark, N.J. The winner of the series will meet the top-seeded Carolina Hurricanes or wild card New York Islanders in the second round. The Hurricanes lead that series 3-1.

The Kraken upset the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche with a 3-2 overtime win Monday in Seattle. Right wing Daniel Sprong logged a goal and assist in the Game 4 victory. The series is now tied 2-2. The Avalanche will host the Kraken in Game 5 at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in Denver.

The winner of that series will meet the No. 2 Dallas Stars or No. 3 Minnesota Wild in the second round. That series is tied 2-2.

The Golden Knights earned a 3-1 lead in their series with a 4-2 win over the wild card Winnipeg Jets on Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Center Brett Howden scored twice in the win. The Golden Knights will host the Jets in Game 5 at 10 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas. The winner of that series will battle the No. 2 Edmonton Oilers or No. 3 Los Angeles Kings in the second round. That series is tied 2-2.

The Hurricanes will host the Islanders in the first of four Game 5s Tuesday night. That game will start at 7 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C. The Stars will meet the Wild at 8 p.m. in Dallas. The Kings and Oilers will battle at 9:30 p.m. in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The Bruins will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. in Boston.