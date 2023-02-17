Trending
Feb. 17, 2023 / 1:14 PM

Padres' Manny Machado to opt out of $300M contract after MLB season

By Alex Butler
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hit .298 last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hit .298 last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado will opt out of his $300 million contract after the 2023 MLB season, despite guaranteed annual salaries of about $30 million due from 2024 through 2028, he announced Friday.

Machado announced his plans when he spoke to reporters at spring training Friday at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.

"So far, I'm a Padre, but who knows after [this] year," Machado said. "The team knows where I stand. I think I've expressed that I will be opting out after this year.

"My focus is not about 2024. My focus is about 2023 and what I can do for this ball club."

The Padres signed Machado to his 10-year, $300 million pact in 2019. The six-time All-Star hit .298 with 32 home runs and 102 RBIs in 150 games last season. Machado, 30, hit 28 home runs with 106 RBIs in 153 games in 2021. He signed with the Padres in 2019 as a free agent.

"There is a lot of money out there," Machado said. "The owners are making a lot of money. We are bringing a lot of money too. We are having fun and having a good time. We are filling up the seats. It's all business. These are things that happen. Markets change. ... Things change and evolve. As a player, it's pretty good to see."

The Padres will start their spring training schedule Feb. 24 in Peoria. Machado also is one of many MLB players who will play in the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Machado and the Dominican Republic will start their run at that tournament against Venezuela at 7 p.m. EST March 11 at loanDepot park in Miami.

