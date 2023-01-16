Advertisement
NHL
Jan. 16, 2023 / 11:48 AM

Wild sign forward Matt Boldy to $49M contract extension

By Alex Butler

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Wild signed forward Matt Boldy to a seven-year, $49 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Monday morning.

Boldy's new pact includes an average annual value of $7 million and will run through the 2029-30 campaign.

The 21-year-old forward was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. He scored 15 goals and totaled 24 assists in 47 games last season. Boldy totaled 12 goals and 17 assists through 42 games this season.

Boldy and the Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild (24-14-4) are in third place in the Wester Conference's Central Division.

They will face the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The 2022-23 NHL regular season will end April 13.

