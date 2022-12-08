Tage Thompson ties Sabres record with 5 goals vs. Blue Jackets

Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson totaled five goals and an assist in a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by BIll Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Center Tage Thompson tied a Buffalo Sabres' franchise record with five goals in a lopsided victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio. The six-year veteran notched a hat trick over a stretch of less than seven minutes in the first period of the 9-4 win Wednesday at Nationwide Arena. Advertisement

He scored for a fourth time with 3:20 remaining in the first period. Thompson scored his fifth goal 16:07 into the second. He also logged an assist. Left wing Alex Tuch logged one score and three assists. Fellow winger Jeff Skinner totaled four assists in the win.

"It was obviously a really exciting game," Thompson told reporters. "The biggest takeaway is just how good we played. We paid attention to the details.

"We put six goals up in the first period. ... It was one of those nights with things going in for you."

Wingers Patrik Laine and Gustav Nyquist scored two goals apiece for the Blue Jackets. The Sabres outshot the Blue Jackets 30-24. The Blue Jackets totaled 22 penalty minutes and outhit the Sabres 25-8.

Center Dylan Cozens gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead with a power play score 3:21 into the game. Thompson lit the lamp about two minutes later, beating Joonas Korpisalo with a backhanded wrist shot over his right leg.

Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin pushed the lead to 3-0 with another goal less than two minutes later. Thompson scored his second goal just 22 seconds after the Dahlin score. Thompson scored his final two goals of the period on power plays.

Laine and Nyquist scored twice in the first 12:04 of the second. Thompson lit the lamp for his final goal with 3:53 left in the frame.

Center Peyton Krebs and Tuch pushed the Sabres lead back to seven with two scores in the final 2:41 of the second. Laine and Nyquist each scored in the third period for the Blue Jackets.

The Sabres (12-13-1) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) at 7 p.m. EST Friday in Buffalo, N.Y. The Blue Jackets (8-15-2) will host the Calgary Flames (13-10-3) at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbus.