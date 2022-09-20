Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban retires from NHL

1/5

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban, who announced his retirement Tuesday, spent the past three seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Alex Edelman/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Veteran defenseman P.K. Subban will retire from the NHL, ending a decorated 13-year hockey tenure, he announced Tuesday on social media. "I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy," Saban wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

"To this day, I still dream about it. However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire," the unrestricted free agent wrote.

Subban, 33, spent seven seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, three with the Nashville Predators and three with the New Jersey Devils. He scored five goals and logged 17 assists in 77 games last season for the Devils.

He totaled 115 goals and 467 points in 834 career appearances.

The three-time All-Star also won last season's King Clancy Memorial Trophy, an honor given by the NHL for leadership and humanitarian contributions.



He also won the 2012-13 James Norris Memorial Trophy, given to the league's top defenseman. He also won a gold medal with Canada at the 2014 Winter Games.

"I never looked at myself or ever felt I was 'just a hockey player,'" Subban wrote. "I always looked at myself as a person who happened to play hockey.

"Having that perspective allowed me to enjoy every shift like it was my last, celebrate every goal with emotion, and play every game as if someone paid to watch me play who had never seen me play before."

Subban also thanked his family, fans, teams and the league for their support throughout his career.

"I look forward to the road ahead, and the many exciting opportunities to come," Subban wrote. "I'm excited to share what those are with you all when the time comes!"

The NHL preseason will start Saturday. The regular season will start Oct. 7.