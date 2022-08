Veteran forward Jonathan Huberdeau (R) joined the Calgary Flames in a July trade from the Florida Panthers. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Calgary Flames signed forward Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension, the team announced. The Flames announced the extension Thursday night. Huberdeau, 29, joined the NHL franchise in a July trade from the Florida Panthers. Advertisement

"I'm thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term," Huberdeau said in a news release. "I'm excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I'll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can't wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans."

Huberdeau totaled 30 goals and a league-high 85 assists for a career-high 115 points in 80 games last season. He scored 198 goals and registered 415 assists over his first 10 seasons, which he spent with the Panthers.

Huberdeau, a two-time All-Star, entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

"We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary," Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. "He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better.

"We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team's success."

Advertisement

The Flames will start the preseason with a game against the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 25 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.