July 14 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year contact, the team announced. The Blue Jackets announced the deal Wednesday and said it is worth $68.25 million. Gaudreau's contract will run through the 2028-29 season. Advertisement

"I'm really, really, really excited to get this thing started," Gaudreau said in a video posted by the Blue Jackets on Twitter.

Gaudreau, 28, totaled a career-high 40 goals and 75 assists for 115 points last season for the Calgary Flames. The 5-foot-9 winger from Salem N.J. entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Flames in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Gaudreau totaled 210 goals and 399 assists over his nine seasons with the Flames. He also was a member of the All-Rookie Team in 2014-15 and claimed the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2016-17, an honor given for sportsmanship.

"Johnny Gaudreau is a superstar in the National Hockey League, and we couldn't be happier to welcome him to the Columbus Blue Jackets family," Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said in a news release.

"He is an elite player with great character that makes the players around him better. We are thrilled to add a player of his caliber to our group. This is an exciting day for our franchise, our fans and the city of Columbus."

The six-time All-Star led the NHL in plus/minus rating and tied for second in points and third in assists in 2021-22. The Blue Jackets are expected to hold an introductory news conference for Gaudreau at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.